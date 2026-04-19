Togo’s Sahel Strategy: Security Play With Major Trade Stakes

Togo’s newly launched 2026–2028 Sahel strategy is generating attention for its diplomatic and security dimensions, but its most consequential implications may be economic, positioning Lomé as the preferred gateway for trade, logistics, and investment between the landlocked Sahel and the Gulf of Guinea coast.

The strategy, officially launched on April 18 in Lomé, sets out a fresh diplomatic and security framework for engagement with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger through 2028, replacing the roadmap adopted in 2021. It comes amid sweeping geopolitical shifts in West Africa, including the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States, as well as a persistent terrorist threat now spreading toward Gulf of Guinea countries.

At its core, the strategy deepens Togo’s engagement with three countries that depend heavily on coastal corridors for their imports and exports. Togo plays a central role in facilitating trade with Sahel states, which rely on the Port of Lomé for supplies across multiple sectors. By strengthening political and security cooperation, Lomé is effectively seeking to de-risk and expand transit trade through one of West Africa’s key logistics hubs.

For businesses, the implications are significant. Improved stability and coordination could unlock increased transit volumes, boosting revenues in logistics, warehousing, trucking, and port services. The strategy also opens space for cross-border investment and supply chain integration in sectors such as agro-processing, energy, construction materials, and consumer goods.

The high-level Lomé meeting brought together governments as well as regional and international organisations, seeking to enhance political dialogue and promote stability, security, and regional integration. The presence of United Nations representatives and Sahel envoys signals potential for development financing and donor-backed infrastructure that could further enhance connectivity and reduce transaction costs.

However, the business upside remains tightly linked to security outcomes. Togolese authorities stressed that the terrorist threat continues to persist in the Sahel and is gradually spreading toward the coastal states of the Gulf of Guinea, making further action for regional stability a pressing priority. For firms operating in transport corridors or border regions, this translates into higher insurance costs, potential supply chain disruptions, and greater need for risk mitigation.

For Ghana and other Gulf of Guinea economies, Togo’s corridor strategy carries competitive as well as collaborative implications. As Lomé strengthens its position as a stable Sahel gateway, neighbouring ports and logistics ecosystems face pressure to improve efficiency, pricing, and infrastructure to retain their share of Sahel-bound trade.

Togo’s approach ultimately reflects a broader strategic logic for West Africa: security as an economic enabler, and regional stability as a prerequisite for sustainable trade growth.