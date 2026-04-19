Behind Ghana’s 559% Yam Export Surge: A Data Story

Ghana’s extraordinary 559 percent jump in yam export earnings in 2025 was not simply the result of a sudden boom in production or demand. A closer examination reveals that a significant portion of the increase reflects years of underreported figures, finally corrected through a rigorous data reconciliation exercise led by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE).

The figures were unveiled at the launch of GEPA’s 2025 Non-Traditional Exports (NTE) Statistics Report in Accra, where agricultural exports grew 37.82 per cent to $710.3 million, with yam exports recording the most striking performance.

The reconciliation exercise compared exporter records against entries captured in the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), uncovering significant discrepancies that had caused consistent underreporting over several years.

Two structural problems drove the gap. First, widespread under-invoicing by exporters who deliberately declared lower values on Letters of Commitment to navigate bureaucratic delays and avoid penalties that could result in spoilage of a highly perishable commodity. Second, a systemic misalignment between customs data and actual shipment records, where volumes and values in ICUMS did not accurately reflect what had been physically exported.

The corrected figures expose an uncomfortable truth about the reliability of official trade statistics, particularly for perishable agricultural commodities where timing and valuation are critical. For years, policymakers, investors and market analysts were working with data that materially understated the true scale of Ghana’s yam export sector.

Ghana remains the region’s largest exporter of yam, with the sector finding serious international traction far beyond traditional markets.

Beyond yams, the 2025 agricultural export data showed broad-based gains. Shea nut exports more than doubled, driven by robust global demand and the anticipation of a ban on raw shea exports that accelerated shipments. Banana exports expanded by 27 percent. Medicinal plant exports surged by 215 percent, reflecting rising global demand for natural inputs in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Cuttlefish and squid exports rose by 390 percent, while live animal exports more than doubled, rising 105 percent largely through increased cross-border trade with Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

The yam episode points to a broader systemic challenge. Weak export data systems can obscure economic realities, distort investment decisions and undermine Ghana’s credibility in international markets. The reconciliation exercise has exposed both the problem and the opportunity: the need to build stronger alignment between customs infrastructure and exporter documentation, and to establish a more transparent and reliable export reporting framework going forward.

GEPA’s 2025 NTE Statistics Report also serves as a strategic tool supporting the implementation of Ghana’s Accelerated Export Development Programme, reinforcing the country’s commitment to building a resilient and diversified economy.