FDA Seizes Unregistered Goods, Seven Arrested Over Sudan-Dyed Palm Oil

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has escalated its enforcement operations across the country, with a confiscation exercise at Porials Pitch 3 and a joint police operation in Koforidua yielding arrests over the alleged adulteration of palm oil with a banned industrial dye.

The Porials Pitch 3 operation, carried out by the FDA’s enforcement team, led to the confiscation of unregistered goods in an exercise the authority described as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers from potential harm associated with unapproved products in informal trading hubs.

Seven women were arrested at the Koforidua Central Market in the Eastern Region on April 16, 2026, for allegedly adulterating palm oil with Sudan IV dye, an industrial substance strictly prohibited in food products. The operation, carried out jointly by the police and the FDA, followed intelligence and earlier laboratory findings that pointed to contamination of palm oil sold in the area.

Officials say the substance is frequently added to give palm oil a deeper red colour to attract buyers, exploiting consumer preference for darker oil. Health experts caution that consumption of such substances could pose serious risks, including allergic reactions, neurological effects and long-term conditions such as cancer. Large quantities of palm oil contained in yellow gallons were seized to aid ongoing investigations.

The FDA had previously cautioned that Sudan dye is strictly prohibited for use in edible products and is only permitted for non-food applications such as textiles and cosmetics. The FDA alerted the police after initial findings, leading to further investigations and the eventual arrests.

Eastern Regional FDA Director Anita Kuffour reaffirmed the authority’s resolve to pursue the case to its logical conclusion, saying investigations would seek to uncover the full scope of the operation, including how the suspects sourced the adulterated products.

The FDA has urged all traders to adhere strictly to registration and safety requirements, warning that non-compliance will attract sanctions. Consumers have been advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to the nearest FDA office.