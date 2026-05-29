Togbe Afede Urges Ethical Leadership for Ghana’s Transformation

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, on Thursday called on Ghana’s business and political leaders to anchor the country’s development agenda in ethical conduct, inclusive growth and technological innovation, warning that the nation could not afford to be left behind in a rapidly changing global economy.

Speaking as Chairman of the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV addressed a high-profile gathering that included President John Dramani Mahama and senior government ministers alongside chief executives from across the public and private sectors.

The traditional leader and businessman said visionary leadership, integrity and strong institutions were essential to creating the kind of opportunities that improve the lives of citizens across all segments of society. He stressed that leadership must extend beyond profit maximisation to encompass social responsibility and national progress.

“Humanity, social responsibility and national progress must remain central to decision-making,” he stated.

Togbe Afede urged leaders to place youth empowerment at the heart of Ghana’s transformation agenda, calling for strategic investment in education, entrepreneurship and innovation so that young Ghanaians could develop solutions to emerging economic and social challenges.

He further warned that countries failing to adapt to global economic and technological trends risked being marginalised in an increasingly competitive world, and called on Ghana to act decisively on digital transformation.

On governance, the Agbogbomefia stressed that trust and accountability were prerequisites for sustained economic growth and investor confidence, urging both public and private institutions to uphold transparency and ethical practices as a foundation for attracting investment.

Togbe Afede, who also serves as Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre Accra and leads Ghana’s engagements with the World Trade Centres Association in New York, has been a consistent advocate for connecting Ghana to global capital, technology and markets.

He concluded by calling for unity among leaders and citizens, describing collective responsibility as the only viable path to sustainable national development.