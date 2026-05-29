Mahama Launches CEO Compact to Drive Ghana’s Industrial Growth

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday launched the CEO-Government Compact 2026 at the 10th Ghana Chief Executive Officer Summit in Accra, establishing a new accountability framework to anchor collaboration between government and the private sector around industrialisation, job creation and economic transformation.

The compact aims to align national policy with private sector priorities in areas such as industrialisation, investment competitiveness, job creation and governance modernisation.

President Mahama said the initiative was designed to move the relationship between government and business beyond ceremonial interaction. “The relationship between government and the private sector must become a working partnership grounded in trust, policy consistency, mutual accountability and a shared national purpose,” he stated.

He told business leaders that Ghana’s recent economic stability must now translate into production and industrial expansion. “Our stability must end up paying for production. Production must create jobs, jobs must raise incomes,” he said, stressing that economic gains must reach farmers, traders, factory owners and young entrepreneurs.

The President identified regulatory bottlenecks as a major drag on private sector growth and called for business regulatory reform to be treated as a national priority, warning that investors must not face bureaucratic delays or conflicting directives from state institutions.

On industrialisation, he urged government and business to strengthen value chains in sectors including cocoa, cashew, shea, oil palm, rice, poultry, textiles and pharmaceuticals. He also clarified the government’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, describing it as a strategy to improve productive capacity through better infrastructure, energy, logistics and digital systems rather than simply extending working hours.

President Mahama further disclosed that government is developing a comprehensive national e-commerce policy to help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), women-led enterprises and young entrepreneurs access markets through digital trade platforms, and called on Ghanaian businesses to sharpen their positioning within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In recognition of his commitment to industry collaboration, President Mahama was also appointed Patron of the Ghana CEO Summit at the event.