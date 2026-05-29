Queiroz Names Black Stars Squad for Wales World Cup Warm-Up

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 28-man Black Stars squad for the team’s final pre-tournament training camp and an international friendly against Wales in Cardiff, as preparations for the 2026 Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup move into their decisive phase.

The squad, comprising five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards, opened camp on Monday, May 25, 2026, and began training at Dragon Park in Cardiff, with the friendly against Wales scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

One of the major highlights in the squad is the return of defender Baba Abdul Rahman, earning his first call-up since September 2023 after an impressive campaign with PAOK in Greece, where he registered three goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Also returning is Olympique Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who has been absent for close to a year after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him for more than 12 months.

Notable absentees from the squad include former captain Andre Ayew, injured midfielder Mohammed Kudus and winger Joseph Paintsil.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo headline Ghana’s attacking options, while Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew provide experience and leadership in midfield and attack.

The provisional squad will be reduced to 26 players before Ghana submits its final list to FIFA, with the submission deadline set for June 1.

Ghana are placed in Group L at the World Cup and will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before facing England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27. The tournament will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Wales friendly follows a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a recent warm-up played largely with domestic-based players, and serves as a critical assessment opportunity for Queiroz before he submits his final World Cup roster.