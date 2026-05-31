TikToker Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Oyo Kidnapping Silence

A Nigerian TikToker known as Mama G has gone viral after attacking Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the church’s response to the Oyo State school kidnapping, sparking heated online debate.

In the video, she criticised the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) following reports that a planned peaceful protest by church members over the abduction was halted. She alleged, without providing evidence, that the decision was tied to the church’s relationship with Nigeria’s First Lady, who is reportedly an RCCG pastor. That claim has not been independently verified.

Visibly angry, Mama G accused Adeboye and other prominent clerics of staying silent on the insecurity affecting ordinary Nigerians. She went further with a personal attack, branding him a “blood-sucking demon” and directing curses at the pastor and his family while predicting that religious leaders would face consequences for their conduct.

Her outburst followed the May 15 attack in which gunmen stormed three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, abducting 39 students and seven teachers. Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the figures, and one of the teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was later killed in captivity, deepening national anger over school safety.

Reactions to the video have split sharply. Some users backed her demand for accountability from religious leaders, while others condemned the remarks as disrespectful and over the top.

Neither Adeboye nor the RCCG leadership had responded publicly to the allegations as of this report.