AfDB Facility Launches Clean Cooking Program For Africa

A financing facility backed by the African Development Bank and Italy launched a new clean cooking programme in Brazzaville this week, targeting energy access for one million African households.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group unveiled the initiative through its Rome Process/Mattei Plan Financing Facility (RPFF) during a special session at its 2026 Annual Meetings on Wednesday, May 27, in the Republic of the Congo. The session was hosted by the Government of Italy in partnership with the bank.

Dr Daniel Schroth, the bank’s Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, announced the RPFF Clean Cooking Program (RCCP) with an initial envelope of 25 million euros. Beyond reaching about one million households, the programme is expected to cut five million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and aligns with the clean cooking targets under the Mission 300 national energy compacts, working alongside the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Officials framed the launch as a response to a stark gap, noting that close to one billion people across Africa still cook without clean solutions, with consequences for health, gender equality and livelihoods. “The RPFF has shown that speed matters,” Schroth said.

Established in February 2025, the facility blends grant and concessional finance for rapid co-investment in energy, transport and water. Three donors, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Denmark, have so far committed roughly 168 million euros, supporting an active portfolio of four projects that ranges from solar powered water systems in Ethiopia to green mini grids in Mauritania and road works along the Lobito Corridor in Angola and Zambia.

That portfolio has already attracted about 389 million euros in co-financing from the bank and a further 148 million euros from other partners and governments. Attention now turns to the second Africa Clean Cooking Summit, which Kenya will host in Nairobi from July 9 to 10, 2026.