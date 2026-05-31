Arteta Calls PSG Best In The World After Defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the best team in the world on Saturday, after the Gunners lost the Champions League final 4-3 on penalties in Budapest.

The two sides finished level at 1-1 after extra time at the Puskás Aréna before PSG held their nerve in the shootout, with Gabriel Magalhães blazing the decisive kick over the bar. The result handed Luis Enrique his third European title as a coach and made PSG only the second club after Real Madrid to retain the trophy since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

Arsenal had started brightly through Kai Havertz, who fired them ahead inside six minutes. PSG drew level just past the hour when Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty, then dominated possession for long stretches as Arteta’s side dug in to defend.

Arteta praised the champions without reservation. “In my opinion they are the best in the world,” he told reporters, singling out their control of the ball and individual quality. He did, however, voice frustration over a penalty appeal waved away when Noni Madueke went down under a challenge from Nuno Mendes, saying replays suggested it could have been given.

The defeat extended a long European wait for the newly crowned Premier League champions, who ended a 22 year domestic title drought this season. It was Arsenal’s second Champions League final and a second loss, arriving 20 years after they fell to FC Barcelona in 2006.

Arteta urged his squad to channel the setback into improvement, framing the pain as fuel for a club still climbing toward Europe’s summit.