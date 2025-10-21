The Regal Influence Summit 2025: Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations

The KRIF Foundation proudly announces the Regal Influence Summit 2025, a defining global convergence of leaders, visionaries, and changemakers committed to shaping the future of governance, influence, and sustainable leadership across Africa and the world.

Scheduled for November 28—30, 2025, at the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, the Summit will gather Heads of State, First Ladies, Royal Majesties, policymakers, CEOs, philanthropists, and innovators under the transformative theme:

“Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

This landmark event seeks to elevate Africa’s voice in global leadership by fostering cross-sector collaboration, policy innovation, and legacy-driven influence. Through strategic dialogue and actionable partnerships, the Summit aims to position Africa not merely as a participant but as a pivotal architect of global transformation.

Summit Highlights

Presidential & Statesmen’s Dialogue — examining governance, leadership ethics, and Africa’s influence in global policy.

First Ladies & Royal Leadership Forum — spotlighting compassion-driven leadership, social innovation, and women’s empowerment.

Legacy Leadership Awards & Gala Night — honouring transformational leaders shaping governance, business, and philanthropy.

Global Influence Exchange — high-level networking among decision-makers, diplomats, and development institutions.

Event Details

Date: November 28-30, 2025

Venue: La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana

Theme: “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

Distinguished Expected Participants

– Sitting and Former Presidents and Vice Presidents

– First Ladies and Royal Dignitaries from Africa and the diaspora

– Governors, Ministers, and Global Policy Leaders

– CEOs, Captains of Industry, and Thought Leaders

– Faith Leaders, Diplomats, and Development Partners

A Global Platform for Purposeful Leadership

The Regal Influence Summit transcends borders—creating a powerful bridge between Africa’s leadership excellence and the global agenda for sustainable development. It is not just a summit; it is a movement to redefine influence as a tool for collective prosperity and legacy leadership.

Media houses, international organizations, and corporate partners are invited to join this monumental gathering that will shape the future of influence and impact.

Media & Partnership Inquiries

+233 24 216 3561 [email protected]

About KRIF Foundation

KRIF Foundation, the philanthropic and social-impact arm of KRIF Ghana Limited. For nearly four decades, KRIF Ghana has been a trusted name in Ghana’s office solutions industry. The Foundation continues this legacy of excellence by driving transformational initiatives that promote integrity, institutional safety, youth empowerment, and good governance across the nation. Beyond our core social-impact programs, we have strategically expanded our operations to include Professional Events Management and Coordination Services—a natural extension of our commitment to excellence, organization, and social engagement.