The historic victory of Morocco’s U-20 national football team at the FIFA World Cup in Chile crowns an ambitious national sports strategy, driven by the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

This triumph is the result of a proactive and long-term policy that places sport at the heart of social cohesion, international influence, and human development. As early as 2008, during the National Sports Conference, His Majesty emphasized the importance of sport as “a factor of social cohesion and regional and international influence.”

Launched in 2009 and further strengthened after 2013, the Mohammed VI Football Academy stands as a true symbol of this vision. It has trained several key players in the victorious U20 squad, including Yassir Zabiri, Fouad Zahouani, Houssam Essadak, and Yassine Khalifi. Covering an area of 18 hectares, the Academy embodies Morocco’s elite model of sports training and development.

In parallel, the Kingdom has invested significantly in sports infrastructure across all regions, democratizing access to sports and fostering the emergence of talent in various parts of the country.

Today, the Mohammed VI Football Academy stands as a center of excellence, contributing to the success of Morocco’s national teams both continentally and internationally, by producing a new generation of high-level players — some of whom now form the backbone of the senior national team.

This world title won by the lion Cubs confirms the effectiveness of an integrated sports policy, championed at the highest level by His Majesty the King, and reflects Morocco’s growing stature among the global football elite.