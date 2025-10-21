Japanese equities continue their record breaking climb as investors bet heavily on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s commitment to aggressive fiscal expansion and low interest rates. The 64 year old conservative leader made history Tuesday as Japan’s first female prime minister, and financial markets responded with enthusiasm rarely seen in Asia’s second largest economy.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4% to 49,404.66 on Tuesday, extending Monday’s dramatic rally when the benchmark jumped 3.37% to a record 49,185.50. That surge came as Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party secured a coalition agreement with the Japan Innovation Party, virtually guaranteeing her parliamentary confirmation. The broader Topix index has similarly climbed to all time highs, reflecting widespread confidence in her pro growth agenda.

Financial analysts increasingly view Takaichi’s leadership as a catalyst for sustained market gains. Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, predicts Japanese stocks will climb even higher as the new administration pursues policies reinforcing Japan’s industrial strength and global competitiveness.

“Markets see in Takaichi a leader who intends to keep Japan’s economy moving forward through targeted public investment,” Green notes. He points to fiscal expansion remaining at the heart of policy, particularly in sectors viewed as vital to national resilience such as defence, technology, energy, and cybersecurity.

The market reaction reflects more than simple optimism. Takaichi’s economic philosophy, deeply rooted in so called Abenomics after her mentor Shinzo Abe, emphasizes loose monetary policy combined with expansionary fiscal spending. During the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race, anticipation of Takaichi’s victory previously fueled the market and sent the Nikkei index up more than 2,000 points in two days, establishing what traders now call the “Takaichi trade.”

Defence contractors have particularly benefited from her hawkish foreign policy stance. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares rose 11.17% while Advantest gained 14.02% during the initial rally following her party leadership victory. Technology and industrial manufacturers continue experiencing strong buying pressure as investors position themselves for increased government spending on strategic industries.

“Global investors have been steadily increasing their exposure to Japan because the story has shifted from deflation to expansion,” Green observes. The country’s political stability and renewed fiscal ambition are giving that rally fresh impetus, he adds. Japan has already emerged as one of the standout equity markets this year, buoyed by corporate reform, improved governance, and surging foreign interest.

Takaichi’s proposed alignment of government spending with structural reform is viewed by markets as a potential turning point for Japan’s economic model. Her coalition has pledged to streamline bureaucracy and direct spending toward long term strategic goals rather than simply providing emergency stimulus. That distinction matters to investors evaluating whether fiscal expansion can drive genuine productivity gains or merely inject liquidity.

Yet the rally carries significant risks that analysts warn could derail the positive momentum. The yen slid 0.2% to 151.08 to the U.S. dollar following Takaichi’s confirmation, continuing a trend that has pushed Japan’s currency near multi decade lows. Bond markets are simultaneously bracing for increased issuance as government spending expands, raising questions about fiscal sustainability.

“Currency and bond markets are sending a reminder that policy credibility remains essential,” Green explains. If spending is not balanced with fiscal discipline, Japan could see inflationary pressures intensify and borrowing costs rise. For now, however, equity investors remain more focused on growth potential than fiscal arithmetic.

The weak yen presents a double edged sword for Japan’s economy. While it benefits major exporters by making their products more competitive internationally, it simultaneously increases import costs and contributes to domestic inflation. Some analysts worry that excessive yen weakness could eventually force the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates despite Takaichi’s preference for maintaining accommodative monetary policy.

Japan’s pro growth stance contrasts sharply with the more cautious approach seen in Europe and parts of North America, where governments face constraints from higher borrowing costs and political gridlock. That divergence reinforces Japan’s appeal as a key growth market for international investors seeking diversification and policy clarity. Year to date, the Nikkei 225 has advanced 20%, compared to the S&P 500’s 14% gain.

The political transition has strengthened confidence in Japan’s corporate sector, where companies benefit from shareholder reform, higher dividends, and export driven gains amplified by the weak yen. Foreign investors are expected to continue flowing into Japanese equities as long as the policy trajectory remains expansionary and political stability holds.

Takaichi’s background differs markedly from many of her male predecessors. Unlike many of her male peers, she doesn’t come from a political dynasty but was born to a father who worked for a car company and a mother who was a police officer. Before entering politics, she worked as a TV commentator and interned for a US Democratic congresswoman. Her non traditional path to power, combined with her heavy metal drumming hobby and Kawasaki motorcycle enthusiasm, creates an unconventional profile for Japanese leadership.

Since joining the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Takaichi has been elected as a member of parliament nine times and held multiple cabinet posts, including on gender equality and demographic issues. Most recently, she served as Minister of State for Economic Security, a role that positioned her to understand the intersection of industrial policy and national security.

Her conservative social views have generated controversy both domestically and internationally. She opposes same sex marriage and a growing movement to allow married couples to use separate surnames. Her regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which includes names of those convicted of war crimes during World War II, have sparked anger in neighboring China and South Korea, both vital trade partners for Japan.

These diplomatic tensions could complicate regional relationships and potentially impact trade flows. However, markets appear willing to overlook geopolitical concerns in favor of focusing on domestic economic policy. Investors seem to calculate that Takaichi’s hawkish views on China, while potentially problematic diplomatically, won’t fundamentally disrupt Japan’s integration into regional supply chains.

Green concludes that as Takaichi’s administration takes shape, markets are effectively voting with their capital, and they’re voting for growth. The question facing investors now is whether this optimism can translate into sustained economic expansion or whether fiscal and monetary risks will eventually reassert themselves.

The coming months will test whether Takaichi can maintain market confidence while navigating Japan’s complex political landscape. Her coalition with the Japan Innovation Party provides only a narrow majority, meaning she’ll need careful negotiation and compromise to implement ambitious spending programs. Any sign of political instability or policy retreat could quickly reverse recent market gains.

For now, Japanese equities ride a wave of optimism built on expectations of increased government spending, continued monetary accommodation, and strengthened corporate governance. Whether that optimism proves justified depends on Takaichi’s ability to deliver on promises without triggering inflation, currency crises, or fiscal sustainability concerns that could undermine the very growth she aims to achieve.