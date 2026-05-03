The Beast Arrives Summer 2026 — Maison Yusif’s Power Statement in Oud

Maison Yusif has confirmed a summer 2026 release for The Beast, marking an ambitious move in modern oud.

The Concept: Master perfumer Yusif Jnr Meizongo calls The Beast “not just another fragrance. It is a statement. A reflection of power, loyalty, and the unseen forces that shape greatness.” The fragrance is inspired by his friendship with reviewer Mohamet Mbayi, aka SWAGGY Mo, whose early, uncompromising reviews helped Maison Yusif break into global artisan circles.

The Scent: Crafted and mastered in Ghana, The Beast is presented as an oudy, spicy, aromatic. The house describes it with a “deep, commanding presence and intricate layering,” aiming to redefine bold orientals from Africa.

The Team:

– Suweiba Shardow – Female olfaction lead since 2023. Known for refined accords. Represented Maison Yusif at the 2024 Dubai fragrance expo.

– Abdul Rashid Yusif Meizongo – Men’s olfaction. Supplied rare, daring raw materials for The Beast.

– Kamran Muhammad – Joined 2024. Head lab technician and Kokomlemle branch manager.

– Baidawi Shamhuna – General Manager. Conceptualized the name The Beast in 2023.

– Mahmud Yaro Yusif – Shaped the final packaging to match the scent’s power and depth.

Launch Markets: U.S., Ghana, Paris, Nigeria. Buzz is building in collector communities, with The Beast positioned as a potential category-defining release for Maison Yusif.