Intelligence-Led Police Swoop Nabs Suspected Arms Suppliers And Robbery Link In Ashaiman

An intelligence-led operation by the Ashaiman District Police Command has led to the arrest of seven suspects believed to be connected to a recent robbery and the supply of arms to criminal networks in the area.

The operation, carried out on April 30, 2026, at about 6:20 p.m., follows a robbery incident that occurred at the Ashaiman Main Market on April 20, 2026.

Acting on credible intelligence, police identified a location at a place known as “New York” where a suspected arms supplier was reportedly operating.

A team led by the District Commander, DSP Orlando Joseph Adzokpa, together with the District Crime Officer, ASP Ibrahim Bukari, two investigators, an Alpha Patrol team, and five Community Police Assistants, proceeded to the location.

Upon arrival, the suspects—identified as Prince Owusu (30), Mohammed Ali (22), Isaac Doe (30), Ahmed Mondy (25), Aziz Abubakar (18), and Frank Wokrachie (21)—were spotted at a drinking spot. On seeing the police, they attempted to flee in different directions, causing damage to property including a snooker table, a glass door, and a wooden fence.

The police, however, managed to arrest all six suspects, along with a female suspect, Gifty Ladzagla, believed to be the operator of the bar.

A subsequent search conducted in Gifty Ladzagla’s chamber and hall apartment led to the retrieval of twelve wraps of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs, two iPhones, one Android phone, two cutlasses, three knives, four pairs of military camouflage long-sleeve shirts, and two pairs of camouflage trousers.

Police also impounded two unregistered Honda “jungle” motorbikes from the premises. All suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the retrieved items have been secured as exhibits.

Police say the suspects will be screened and those found culpable will be prosecuted. The Command has also assured the public that such intelligence-led operations will be sustained to clamp down on criminal activities and enhance security in the area.