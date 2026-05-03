Bringing back ‘By The Fireside’: Ohio University’s Emmanuel Mensah calls for digital entertainment education revival

A Ghanaian graduate and journalist is calling for renewed investment in entertainment-education (EE) programming following the successful defence of his capstone documentary at Ohio University.

Emmanuel Mensah, who recently graduated with a master’s degree in Communication and Development Studies, drew on both his academic training and professional background in journalism to produce a documentary on By The Fireside, a widely recognised Ghanaian programme known for using storytelling to promote moral values and social awareness.

Before travelling abroad for graduate studies, Mensah built a career in journalism, working across roles including reporting, editing, and production.

That experience, he said, shaped his understanding of media as a tool for influence and social transformation, a perspective that now underpins his academic and creative work.

His documentary examines the cultural and educational significance of By The Fireside, particularly its impact on Ghanaian audiences and students in the diaspora.

It highlights how the programme blended narrative, music, and discussion to address social issues while reinforcing cultural values such as respect, discipline, and community responsibility.

Speaking after his successful defence, Mensah emphasised the continued relevance of entertainment education in addressing contemporary social challenges.

“As a journalist, I saw firsthand how the media shapes perceptions and behaviour. With By the Fireside, we saw how storytelling could educate while entertaining. That model is still very relevant today,” he said.

Mensah argues that while traditional formats may no longer fully capture the attention of younger audiences, digital technology offers new opportunities for revival. He proposes a reimagined, interactive version of such programmes that allows children to engage directly with content while maintaining the authenticity and cultural depth that made the original impactful.

He also called for stronger institutional and corporate support for EE programming in Ghana, noting that sponsorship and strategic investment are critical to sustaining such initiatives.

“We need to rethink how we fund and produce educational content. With the right backing, these programmes can be both impactful and far-reaching,” he added.

Mensah emerged as the most outstanding student in communication and development studies for the 2025/2026 academic year. He was the President of the Communication and Development Students Association, Vice President of the International Students’ Union, and won several other accolades, including the Outstanding Teaching Assistant award.

Mensah is set to continue his academic journey at Ohio University, where he will pursue a PhD in Media Studies beginning in the Fall of 2026. His future research will focus on media for social change.