Teni Blames Clout Culture for Nigerian Music’s Decline

Nigerian singer Teni has attributed the perceived decline in music quality to artists prioritising social media clout over genuine artistic development, speaking during a recent interview on Beat 99.9FM.

Her remarks entered an active industry debate about whether Nigerian music is living through one of its weakest creative periods. The conversation has intensified as listeners and critics draw comparisons between current acts and a generation that produced artists and groups such as Plantashun Boiz, Sound Sultan, and P-Square, acts widely remembered for lyrical depth, vocal range, and distinctive identities.

Teni argued that the problem is not a shortage of talent or tools. She noted that access to production technology and digital platforms is better today than at any point in the industry’s history. What has changed, she said, is the priority. Many artists, in her view, are focused more on building online profiles than on the sustained, unglamorous work of developing their craft.

The interviewer raised concerns about declining lyrical quality and a growing uniformity of sound across contemporary releases, pointing to these as symptoms of a broader creative contraction. Teni appeared to agree with the diagnosis, framing clout-chasing as the root cause rather than a side effect.

Her comments carry weight because she belongs to the current generation being scrutinised. By speaking plainly about the pressures warping artistic priorities, she adds a credible internal voice to a critique that has largely come from fans and older industry observers. The debate itself reflects deeper tensions in African popular music between global commercial ambition and the local creative traditions that originally drove its appeal.