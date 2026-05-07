Russia Commissions Powerful VVER-TOI Reactor at Kursk Plant

Russia has officially commissioned its most advanced nuclear power unit at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2, adding 1,253 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and marking a significant milestone for state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

The unit, the first of its generation featuring a VVER-TOI reactor, was formally declared operational after compliance documentation from Russia’s nuclear regulatory authority Rostechnadzor was completed and signed. It has been supplying electricity to consumers within Russia’s Unified Energy System since May 1.

“Almost 1,253 MW of clean energy added to Russia’s power generation,” said Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, describing the unit as the most powerful in Rosatom’s operating fleet.

Likhachev said more than 90,000 workers and approximately 250 contractor and subcontractor organisations contributed to the project across design, supply chains, construction, and commissioning. He acknowledged that work continued under severe pressure, with the Kursk region experiencing significant military activity linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The VVER-TOI reactor delivers a generating capacity 25% higher than previous VVER designs, with service life for main equipment doubled. It incorporates digital technologies including 3D modelling and digital replication systems across both design and operational management. The reactor vessel is built from nickel-free steel resistant to radiation and high temperatures, and combined passive and active safety systems can maintain the reactor for a minimum of 72 hours during an accident scenario without external intervention. The unit meets standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Annual output is projected at approximately 10 billion kilowatt-hours, raising the Kursk plant’s total installed capacity by more than 60%. Monthly revenue from the unit is estimated at 11 billion roubles, with 10 billion roubles in annual tax contributions directed to the Russian federal budget.

Three additional VVER-TOI units are under construction at Kursk NPP-2, with a combined new capacity target of 5,000 megawatts that will fully replace the site’s legacy reactor types.

The development carries direct relevance for Ghana. Rosatom cited its long-standing cooperation with Ghana in peaceful nuclear energy as context, noting the successful commissioning demonstrates the maturity and reliability of VVER-TOI technology, which it said could be of interest to Ghana as the country advances its own nuclear energy programme.