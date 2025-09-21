Tech Giants Issue H-1B Travel Warnings

Major technology companies are advising employees holding H-1B visas to avoid international travel following President Donald Trump’s executive order implementing a $100,000 application fee for the skilled worker program.

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Incorporated, Amazon.com Incorporated and other tech companies sent messages to affected employees telling them to return to the United States on Saturday and cancel any plans to depart the country after the White House said Friday that the new rules would go into effect on Sunday.

In response, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft reportedly emailed their employees telling those with H-1B visas to stay in the United States and avoid foreign travel for now — and if they’re already traveling, to try to return before the proclamation takes effect at 12:01am Eastern on Sunday.

The announcement has caused immediate disruption across corporate America, with companies scrambling to protect their international workforce from potential immigration complications. Microsoft “strongly” recommended H-1B and H-4 holders return to the US, and Meta asked employees to avoid travel and remain in the country for at least 14 days while the practical impact of the proclamation is assessed.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Friday requiring companies to pay a $100,000 fee to obtain H-1B worker visas. The executive action represents a dramatic shift in skilled worker immigration policy affecting thousands of professionals in technology, finance, and other industries.

It will first apply in the upcoming lottery cycle, and it does not apply to 2025 lottery winners, the person said. The White House also clarified that the new $100,000 fee is not an annual charge, as previously reported by several media outlets.

Despite White House clarifications that the fee applies only to future applications rather than current visa holders, immigration lawyers and employers are urging extreme caution. The new $100,000 fee only applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders, according to administration officials.

In the first half of 2025, Amazon had more than 10,000 H-1B visas approved, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms had over 5,000 H-1B visa approvals each. These statistics highlight the significant impact the policy could have on major technology employers.

JPMorgan Chase has also joined technology companies in issuing travel advisories. JPMorgan’s outside immigration counsel issued similar guidance to employees with H-1B status, according to reports from multiple sources.

The uncertainty surrounding implementation and enforcement at ports of entry has created anxiety among skilled workers who have built careers and lives in the United States. Some professionals report canceling family visits and postponing international business travel until policy details become clearer.

Immigration attorneys anticipate immediate legal challenges to the new fee structure, citing potential procedural and constitutional issues. The dramatic increase from current H-1B processing fees to $100,000 represents one of the largest immigration fee increases in United States history.

The H-1B visa program is a cornerstone of the U.S. tech labour market, with 65,000 slots granted annually through a lottery system, making it highly competitive for skilled international workers seeking employment in American companies.

The policy change occurs amid broader immigration enforcement actions by the Trump administration, including deportation operations in major cities nationwide. Technology companies, which rely heavily on international talent, face potential workforce disruptions as they navigate the evolving immigration landscape.

For now, major employers are prioritizing employee safety by recommending against international travel while immigration attorneys and companies assess the practical implications of the new executive order on existing visa holders and pending applications.