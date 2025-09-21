Mahama Departs for UNGA 80 Address

President John Dramani Mahama departed Accra for New York to lead Ghana’s delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is scheduled to address world leaders on September 25.

The President left for the United States to participate in the high-level week of UNGA 80, which begins on Tuesday, September 23. The delegation will participate in meetings from September 22-30, 2025, in New York.

Mahama, who serves as the African Union (AU) champion for financial institutions, will host two side events focused on Africa’s financial architecture during his visit. The President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, world leaders, and the President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

His itinerary includes meetings with the United States-Africa Chamber of Commerce and a visit to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the closing bell, demonstrating Ghana’s commitment to international economic engagement.

First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama will deliver a keynote address at the 7th Annual Prayer Service for Children on Monday, September 22, 2025, organized as part of World Vision International’s programming dedicated to children’s welfare. She will also attend events organized by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre Simon Madjie. Both Ablakwa and Akandoh were recently confirmed by Parliament following extensive vetting processes.

The trip represents a streamlined approach to international representation after President Mahama’s administration implemented cost-cutting measures for official travel. The Chief of Staff now scrutinizes all UNGA 80 participation, with only official government delegations cleared in writing allowed to travel and participate in UN General Assembly meetings.

The directive states that only an official government delegation cleared by the Chief of Staff will represent Ghana, with all pending or previously accepted invitations suspended unless re-approved. This measure aims to reduce costs and ensure coherent national participation in international forums.

Ghana’s participation in UNGA 80 comes as the country continues to strengthen its multilateral diplomatic engagements under Mahama’s leadership. The President’s role as AU champion for financial institutions positions him to advocate for improved financial architecture across the African continent.

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly brings together world leaders to address global challenges, including climate change, sustainable development, peace and security, and international cooperation. Mahama’s address on September 25 will outline Ghana’s positions on key international issues.

During previous UN General Assembly sessions, Ghana has advocated for Security Council reform, sustainable development financing, and enhanced South-South cooperation. The country maintains its commitment to multilateralism and international law as foundations for global governance.

The delegation is scheduled to return to Ghana on September 30, concluding a week of high-level diplomatic engagements designed to advance Ghana’s interests in international forums while building strategic partnerships for national development.

The President’s participation underscores Ghana’s active role in international affairs and commitment to contributing constructively to global dialogue on pressing issues facing the international community.