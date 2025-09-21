GES Warns Against Fake Recruitment Letter

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed as fraudulent a letter circulating on social media claiming clearance has been granted for the employment of 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, confirmed the letter did not originate from the education authority and warned the public against falling victim to the deceptive communication. The Service emphasized that no such recruitment process is currently underway.

While the Minister of Education announced in Parliament plans to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff, the official recruitment process has not started, according to previous GES statements. The fake letter appears designed to exploit public anticipation of this legitimate future recruitment exercise.

In a statement dated June 28, 2025, and signed by Fenyi, the Service warned that all such offers are fraudulent. The notice was reshared on GES’s official Facebook page on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing concerns about fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“All GES recruitments are completely FREE. No individuals or groups are permitted to charge applicants any fee whatsoever for recruitment, processing, or issuance of appointment letters,” Fenyi stated. The warning comes amid repeated attempts by fraudsters to exploit job seekers in Ghana’s education sector.

“These are attempts to take advantage of the vulnerable and unsuspecting public,” Fenyi noted, encouraging citizens to report anyone involved in fraudulent activities to the nearest police station for swift action.

The education service assured the public that legitimate recruitment exercises will be communicated through official channels, including the GES website and verified social media platforms. GES confirmed that although the Minister for Education has announced plans to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff, the process is yet to begin.

Recent incidents have shown fake notices misusing Fenyi’s name and containing misleading instructions intended to lure unsuspecting candidates and parents into engaging through unofficial channels. This pattern suggests organized efforts to deceive prospective applicants.

Fenyi, described as an educationist and communications professional, was appointed Head of Public Relations in June 2025, bringing expertise expected to strengthen GES communication and stakeholder engagement strategies.

The warning reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s public sector recruitment processes, where legitimate announcements often trigger fraudulent schemes targeting desperate job seekers. Educational authorities continue emphasizing vigilance against recruitment scams that exploit public trust in government institutions.

GES urged prospective applicants to verify all recruitment information through official channels and remain cautious of unsolicited communications claiming to offer employment opportunities within the education sector.

The Service maintains that when legitimate recruitment commences, comprehensive details will be published through established communication channels, ensuring transparency and preventing exploitation of job seekers.