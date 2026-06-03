Team Ghana Targets Gold At Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has confirmed that Team Ghana will compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland.

GOC President Richard Akpokavie outlined the country’s plans at a press conference at the Central Hotel in Ridge on Tuesday, saying Ghana expects to field about 40 athletes alongside 21 officials. The final size of the contingent depends on remaining qualification results.

The athletes will contest eight disciplines: athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, weightlifting, para athletics, para powerlifting and para swimming. Organisers have trimmed this edition to a 10 sport programme, so Ghana travels with a leaner squad than it sent to Birmingham 2022.

THB, an indigenous Ghanaian company, will serve as the official kit supplier. The firm will provide competition and ceremonial wear along with bags, towels, footwear and water bottles.

The event drew a strong turnout. National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah represented the Sports Minister, while Ghana House project chairman Kobby Woyome, African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen, boxing great Azumah Nelson and athlete Margaret Simpson attended. Para champions Zinabu Issah, Tahiru Haruna and Botsyo Nkegbe joined Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) board members.

Ghana Boxing Federation President Dauda Fuseni backed the Black Bombers, who have already entered camp. “We will improve upon Birmingham 2022 and come with gold,” he said.

Chef de Mission (CDM) Ernest Danso reported that preparations are on track and that the athletes in camp are responding well. He also welcomed the strong interest shown by media applicants and volunteers.

The association has rolled out a new rallying theme for the squad, built around the call, From Ghana to Glasgow for Gold.