Ghana Wind Turbine Powers Off Grid Health Centres

A Ghanaian hybrid wind and solar system has delivered more than 6,000 hours of clean power to two rural health centres in the Eastern Region, according to its developer.

The Fusion Wind Turbine, built by Ghanaian startup MINAGIE Energy and its founder Johannes Amo-Aye, has earned a place on the 2026 shortlist for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, run by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng). The award ranks as the continent’s largest engineering prize.

The modular microgrid pairs a gearless vertical axis wind turbine with a solar arch, letting it generate electricity across changing weather. MINAGIE Energy says about 90 percent of the system’s components are designed and built in Ghana, and that the technology runs quieter than diesel generators and can be repaired on site.

Installations at the Adeiso and Asitey Health Centres now keep vaccines refrigerated and help safeguard more than 300 maternal deliveries a year, the company reports. At Adeiso, the firm says the turbine has wiped out diesel costs of around 600 dollars a month.

The venture has trained 12 technicians through its skills programme and aims to reach more than 200 young people as it expands. It has also signed a letter of intent to take the system to Asitey Presby Primary School in 2026, where it would power water infrastructure for 350 pupils and a nearby clinic. The company counts a 2025 ImaGen Ventures Global Challenge win among its recent honours.

Amo-Aye joins 16 innovators shortlisted this year from 11 African countries, alongside peers from Nigeria, Kenya and elsewhere tackling hospital oxygen, electric mobility and solar monitoring. Judges will name four finalists who pitch at a live final in Johannesburg in October, where the winner takes £50,000. “It’s incredibly rewarding to welcome talented innovators from so many different countries,” said Rebecca Enonchong, who chairs the judging panel.

The next application cycle opens on 13 July and closes on 8 September 2026.