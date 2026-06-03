$3 Million Specialists Training Centre Commissioned At Pantang

A new chapter in Ghana’s specialist medical training unfolded Tuesday when Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh officially commissioned the Specialists Training Centre and Head Office Complex of the Medical and Dental Council at Pantang, describing the facility as a strategic investment in the nation’s healthcare future.

Constructed at a cost of approximately three million United States dollars through the World Bank-supported COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme, the centre provides modern administrative offices, examination rooms, meeting and conference facilities, and essential infrastructure to advance specialist medical training.

But the Minister was quick to note that the vision remains incomplete. Portions of the second and third floors currently exist as core-and-shell spaces awaiting future development, with adequate land already secured for expansion.

“The demand for specialist healthcare services continues to grow,” Mr Akandoh told an audience that included Colleague Ministers, the Chairperson of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, traditional and religious leaders, and health sector stakeholders. “Our population is increasing, disease patterns are changing, and non-communicable diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease are placing increasing pressure on families, health facilities and national health financing.”

Investment in specialist capacity

The Minister situated the project within the broader context of government’s healthcare agenda, specifically linking it to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly known as MahamaCares.

“A programme that supports dialysis, cancer care, cardiovascular services and other specialised interventions must be matched with a deliberate effort to train more specialists, retain them, and equip them to serve across the country,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenging fiscal environment but assured the Medical and Dental Council leadership that the Ministry would continue advocating for progressive development of the Centre as conditions improve. However, he urged the Board and Management to explore innovative sustainability models including strategic partnerships, international collaborations, research grants, conference hosting, and endowment funds.

Maintenance as ‘core institutional responsibility’

In a direct warning that resonated across the gathering, Mr Akandoh addressed a persistent national challenge.

“Across the public sector, we have too often seen major investments deteriorate because maintenance was not treated as a priority,” he said. “I therefore charge the Board, Management and all users of this facility to make maintenance a core institutional responsibility from the very beginning. The stewardship of this Centre begins today.”

A regulatory milestone

Dr Divine Banyubala, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, described the commissioning as “much more than the opening of a new facility” – rather, a strategic investment in healthcare regulation, patient safety, and public trust.

He revealed that upon full completion, the complex will constitute the single largest investment in infrastructure for medical and dental regulation since Ghana’s independence.

The Council’s growing international standing, Dr Banyubala noted, is evidenced by Ghana’s selection to host the 28th annual scientific conference and general meeting of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa in Accra from August 23 to 27, 2026. His Excellency the President has confirmed he will open the conference.

“For the first time, the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities, working with WHO, will hold a training programme as part of this conference, because of the recognition of the role Ghana plays in international regulatory affairs,” he said.

GMA calls for fair hearing

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Ghana Medical Association, Vice President Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw congratulated the Council while raising a note of caution regarding disciplinary proceedings.

“We are hoping that you would give them the benefit of hearing the other party as well, and we pray that matters related to that would be handled in camera,” he said, referencing what he described as “a lot of fury ongoing” concerning public trials of medical practitioners.

Dr Akoto-Ampaw reaffirmed the GMA’s commitment to healthcare delivery and acknowledged that the Association, initially self-regulatory, had supported the creation of the Medical and Dental Council as a best practice evolution.

A continental example

The Pantang facility positions Ghana’s Medical and Dental Council as a leading health professional regulatory authority on the African continent, with the Council already providing technical support and mentorship to sister regulatory agencies across the region.

Mr Akandoh concluded his address with a commissioning that he said represented “an investment in knowledge, excellence and the future of healthcare in Ghana.”

“May it serve generations of healthcare professionals and contribute meaningfully to advancing healthcare in Ghana,” he said.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, 2nd June 2026, exactly twenty years after Ghana’s health sector began major regulatory reforms that have led to this milestone.

By Kingsley Asiedu