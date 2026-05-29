Teacher union warns informal ties enable abuse

Ghana’s main teacher union has warned that informal relationships between teachers and students are opening pathways to sexual abuse, even with laws and professional codes already in place.

Prosper Takyi, president of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), said such cases often build gradually through small boundary violations rather than appearing as isolated incidents. He explained that what begins as a friendly rapport can be exploited over time.

“It normally starts as a relationship and then the teacher takes advantage,” he said.

Takyi urged educators to set firm personal limits, including avoiding private or prolonged one-on-one contact with students. Any conversation that runs beyond a few minutes outside a formal setting, he said, should raise concern.

He noted that legal protections already exist. Under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, sex with a minor is classified as defilement and carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison. The problem, he argued, lies less in the law than in individuals who choose to ignore it.

The GNAT president also flagged recruitment practices in some private schools, warning that untrained or informally appointed staff may lack professional discipline, and that people are sometimes placed in positions of trust through personal connections rather than proper training.

He added that parents have a role to play by teaching children about boundaries and encouraging them to report concerns early.

The remarks come amid national debate over safeguarding in schools, following a defilement case involving a school administrator.