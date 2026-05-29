Djansi sees film industry opening for Ghana

Filmmaker Leila Djansi says Ghana has a chance to build up its film industry following the recent repatriation of Ghanaians from South Africa amid xenophobia concerns.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian-American director argued that the moment calls for Ghana to position itself as a major production destination for Black stories and international film projects. If South Africa is becoming less welcoming to Black migrants, she said, Ghana could attract more productions by creating the right business environment for filmmakers.

“This is the moment for Ghana’s film industry to position itself,” she wrote.

Djansi called for film incentives, tax rebates, training programmes, and investment in equipment to help the sector grow. She suggested partnerships with countries such as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to meet production needs while Ghana develops its own infrastructure.

She pointed to several international productions that have already filmed in the country, including her own Ties That Bind and Like Cotton Twines, as well as parts of The Woman King. Sustained over five years, she argued, such activity would train crew, make equipment accessible, and establish reliable production systems, turning Ghana into a genuine hub for Black global cinema.

The filmmaker urged authorities to channel government support into hands-on training and equipment rather than one-off workshops, and to launch a film market. She added that better roads and healthcare infrastructure would also matter for attracting and keeping major productions.

“Prepare, so that one day, preparation will meet opportunity,” she said.