T-Bills Anchor Monday GFIM Session Worth GH¢359 Million

Ghana’s fixed income market opened the new trading week on Monday, April 20, with a session totalling GH¢359.56 million across 438 transactions, as Treasury bills continued to dominate activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) while Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds drove secondary bond volume.

Treasury bills (T-bills) were the session’s dominant force, with GH¢268.15 million changing hands across 405 transactions, accounting for approximately 74.6 percent of the day’s total turnover. The single most active instrument was a 182-day bill maturing July 27, 2026, which recorded GH¢63.98 million across 14 deals, closing at a price of GH¢97.20 per GH¢100 face value.

DDEP bonds ranked second with GH¢56.88 million traded in 10 transactions. The 2023-GC-6 bond maturing February 10, 2032, carrying a 9.10 percent coupon, led that segment with GH¢35 million in a single deal, closing at a yield of 13.30 percent and a price of GH¢83.30 per GH¢100 face value. The 2023-GC-1 bond maturing February 16, 2027 was the second most active DDEP instrument, recording GH¢11.51 million across six transactions at a closing yield of 9.97 percent.

Sell and buy-back trades on Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds contributed GH¢29.99 million across 11 transactions. The most active instrument in that segment was the 2023-GC-5 bond maturing February 11, 2031, which recorded GH¢28.62 million in three deals at a yield of 10.80 percent.

Corporate bonds contributed GH¢3.84 million across 11 transactions, with Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) securities accounting for all corporate activity. The COCOBOD bond maturing August 31, 2026 led with GH¢2.27 million in seven trades, closing at a price of GH¢101.24. Its companion bond maturing August 28, 2028 added GH¢1.57 million in four transactions at a closing price of GH¢102.99.

New GoG bonds recorded GH¢687,358 in a single trade. The 7-year bond maturing March 29, 2033, carrying a 12.50 percent coupon, closed at a yield of 12.12 percent and a price of GH¢101.74, tightening from an opening yield of 12.27 percent. Old GoG bonds registered no trades for the session.