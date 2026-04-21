Nations FC, Dreams FC Set for Historic MTN FA Cup Final

Nations FC and Dreams FC will meet in the final of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup after both clubs came through hard-fought semi-final victories at the Swedru Sports Stadium last weekend, setting up a compelling showdown scheduled for the weekend of May 30 and 31.

Nations FC made history on Friday, April 17, booking their first-ever appearance in an MTN FA Cup final with a narrow 1-0 win over Aduana FC. Emmanuel Annor delivered the decisive moment, striking in the seventh minute to hand the Abrankese-based side a lead they protected tenaciously through to the final whistle. Captain Razak Simpson was commanding throughout, marshalling a disciplined defensive effort that denied Aduana any clear path back into the contest.

Dreams FC followed a day later with a more dramatic passage through, edging Medeama SC 3-2 in an absorbing contest. Kelvin Ahiable opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Suraj Seidu doubled the advantage shortly after the half-hour mark. Medeama twice clawed their way back to level the tie, first through Prince Owusu just before halftime, then through Richard Appiah minutes after the restart. Veteran forward John Antwi settled the nerves, restoring Dreams’ lead before the hour mark and sealing their place in the final.

The result pits experience against ambition. Dreams FC claimed the competition in the 2022/23 season and subsequently represented Ghana in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup. Nations FC, by contrast, arrive at the final as debutants chasing a maiden major title.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to confirm the date and venue for the final. The MTN FA Cup is sponsored by telecom company MTN Ghana, with the winners earning continental qualification.