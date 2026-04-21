GSE-CI Surges 309 Points as GCB, MTN Lead Rally

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) opened the new trading week on a bullish note Monday, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) gaining 308.57 points to close at 14,332.79, as banking and telecoms counters led broad-based buying in the 7,194th trading session.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) advanced 206.14 points to settle at 8,520.19. Market capitalisation rose to GH¢272.08 billion from GH¢266 billion at Friday’s close, while the exchange’s year-to-date returns strengthened to 63.43 percent on the GSE-CI and 83.34 percent on the GSE-FSI since January 1. Total shares traded reached 4,335,116 generating turnover of GH¢21,563,886.82, a 35 percent improvement in volume and a 36 percent improvement in value compared to Friday’s session.

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) was the session’s standout gainer in cedi terms, surging GH¢3.17 to close at GH¢34.94, a gain of 9.98 percent, on 10,000 shares worth GH¢349,400. Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) followed with a 9.91 percent advance, climbing GH¢0.56 to GH¢6.21 on 61,180 shares valued at GH¢379,774.20. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) gained GH¢0.10 to close at GH¢2.20, contributing 119,083 shares worth GH¢261,976.65. SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) added GH¢0.11 to GH¢4.57, while Scancom PLC (MTNGH) rose GH¢0.18 to GH¢6.28.

Scancom PLC was the most actively traded stock on the exchange for the session, with 2,811,593 shares changing hands for GH¢17,722,255.59, the highest single-counter value contribution of the day. Cal Bank PLC (CAL) was the second most active by volume, recording 1,200,465 shares worth GH¢1,032,564.33.

Two counters closed lower. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTAL) was the session’s biggest loser, shedding GH¢3.71 to close at GH¢34.57 on 17,655 shares worth GH¢610,333.35. Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) edged down GH¢0.01 to GH¢11.29 on 12,101 shares. No trades were recorded on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).