Dreams, Aduana, Medeama and Nations Set for Swedru Cup Showdowns

The Swedru Stadium will stage both semifinal matches of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup on April 17 and 18, with four Ghana Premier League sides competing for a place in the final scheduled for the weekend of May 30 and 31, 2026.

Nations FC and Aduana FC will meet on Friday, April 17, while two-time champions Medeama SC take on 2023/24 winners Dreams FC on Saturday, April 18. Nations FC are appearing in the semifinals of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Aduana FC reached this stage after a convincing 3-0 victory over Techiman Liberty Youth in the quarterfinals, while Nations FC edged through on penalties following a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea. Medeama SC eliminated a stubborn Attram De Visser side 3-0, and Dreams FC came from behind to overcome Kpando Heart of Lions.

The competition carries significant continental implications. The MTN FA Cup winner earns a berth in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, making the prize particularly valuable for sides such as Nations FC and Aduana FC who may not secure that route through the Premier League title.

The quarterfinal stage was split across two venues, with matches held at Bechem and Cape Coast, before the Ghana Football Association (GFA) settled on Swedru Stadium to host the final four. The decision reflects the competition’s commitment to taking high-profile matches beyond the capital and into regional communities.

The final itself has no confirmed venue yet, though the Accra Sports Stadium remains a likely candidate given its capacity and facilities.

MTN Ghana, title sponsors of the competition, are expected to reward fans and officials at both semifinal matches as part of their engagement activities alongside the games.