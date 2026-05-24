Swedru All Blacks Escape Relegation with Kotoko Comeback

Swedru All Blacks secured their Ghana Premier League survival in dramatic fashion, overturning a first-half deficit to beat Asante Kotoko by two goals to one in a tense final day encounter that sent the newly promoted club into jubilant celebration.

The stakes could not have been higher for the hosts, who entered the game knowing that only a victory would guarantee another season in the top flight. Kotoko, however, took control of the contest before halftime when an unfortunate own goal from Clement Tutu in the 44th minute handed the visitors the lead. The Porcupine Warriors carried that narrow advantage into the break, seemingly on course to shatter Swedru’s survival hopes.

The second half told a completely different story. Swedru All Blacks returned from the tunnel with renewed intensity and purpose, and Rudolf Junior Nana Mensah delivered the goal their supporters had been willing into existence, levelling the contest in the 56th minute and reigniting belief throughout the stadium.

The decisive moment arrived nine minutes later when William Danquah fired Swedru ahead for the first time in the match. The goal sent the home faithful into delirium and confirmed one of the most emotionally charged results of the season’s closing day. Kotoko could not find a response.

For the newly promoted club, the comeback represented a stunning demonstration of character and resilience under maximum pressure, completing one of the more remarkable escapes of the 2025/26 campaign.

For Asante Kotoko, the defeat crystallised a deeply disappointing season. The Ghanaian giants finished 10th in the final standings, well outside the top four, and ended the campaign without a single trophy. It is a season the club’s supporters will be eager to leave behind as attention turns to rebuilding ahead of the next campaign.