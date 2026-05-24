Hearts of Oak Down Champions Medeama on Final Day

Hearts of Oak closed their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season in emphatic fashion, beating newly crowned champions Medeama SC by four goals to two at the Accra Sports Stadium to finish the campaign on a high in front of their home supporters.

Despite Medeama arriving with the league title already secured, Hearts produced a clinical and composed attacking performance, combining efficiency in front of goal with the kind of disciplined structure that made the champions pay for their wastefulness.

The Phobians took the lead after just five minutes when Hamza Issah finished off a slick team move to set the stadium alight. The early goal opened up the contest as both sides pushed forward in an entertaining, free-flowing encounter that never lacked for incident.

Hearts entered the interval leading by a single goal before Mawuli Wayo extended the advantage in the 57th minute, calmly finding the net after sustained pressure from the home side. Medeama responded six minutes later through Kingsley Braye to briefly revive hopes of a comeback, but the champions could not build on the moment.

Jacob Amu Mensah turned the ball into his own net under pressure in the 78th minute to restore Hearts’ two-goal cushion, before Wayo completed his double five minutes from time to put the result firmly beyond doubt.

The statistics told an interesting story. Medeama enjoyed 55% possession and registered six shots on target but were consistently outfoxed in the final third. Hearts scored four times from just seven total shots, with an 83% pass accuracy helping them maintain composure in the moments that mattered.

The result gave Hearts of Oak a positive conclusion to what had been a testing campaign, while Medeama SC finished their title-winning season with a defeat in the capital.