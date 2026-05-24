Nations FC Relegated Despite Final Day Away Win

Nations FC have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after a cruel final day twist denied them survival despite claiming a one nil victory at Karela United FC, bringing a painful conclusion to one of the most turbulent seasons in the Kumasi-based club’s recent history.

Their own result was not enough. Survival depended entirely on results elsewhere, and when Swedru All Blacks completed a stunning comeback to beat Asante Kotoko by two goals to one, the mathematics turned irreversibly against Nations FC. The club finished 15th on the final standings with 44 points after 34 matches, just one point behind Swedru All Blacks, who survived on 45.

The drop sends Nations FC back to the Access Bank Division One League alongside Hohoe United FC and Techiman Eleven Wonders FC. Hohoe United endured a troubled campaign marked by sanctions and an early-season withdrawal, while Eleven Wonders struggled consistently throughout and finished rock bottom with just 13 points.

For Nations FC, the blow lands with particular force given how brightly their star had shone only a season earlier. During the 2024/25 campaign the club had established themselves as one of Ghana’s rising forces, mounting a serious title challenge that convinced many observers they had become a genuine contender for honours at the highest level.

This season exposed real vulnerabilities. Poor home form proved especially costly as the team repeatedly dropped crucial points at their own ground. Inconsistency also haunted the campaign, with promising spells punctured by damaging defeats. The controversial walk-off incident against Holy Stars, which triggered a points deduction, proved decisive when the final standings were eventually calculated.

The fall is made all the more jarring by the dramatic nature of the rise that preceded it. On May 20, 2023, Nations FC secured their maiden promotion to the Ghana Premier League by beating West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) by three goals to two at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, claiming the Division One League Zone Two title and launching what felt like the beginning of something significant. Less than two full seasons later, that top-flight status is gone.

One final opportunity for redemption remains. Nations FC will face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup final, where lifting the trophy would deliver both a historic first piece of major silverware and a foundation from which to rebuild. It would not erase the pain of relegation, but it could offer a remarkable closing chapter to a season that ultimately ended in heartbreak.