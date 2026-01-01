Super Eagles Face Mozambique Monday in AFCON Knockout

Nigeria will take on Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following Wednesday’s completion of the group stage phase. The match represents the Super Eagles’ first knockout test as they pursue a fourth continental title in Morocco.

The encounter is scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Complexe Sportif de Fès with kickoff set for 8 pm West Africa Time. The venue has served as Nigeria’s headquarters throughout their Group C campaign, a 35,000 capacity facility that will host this decisive clash.

Nigeria defeated Uganda, Tanzania and Tunisia to maintain their perfect record in the tournament, finishing as Group C winners with nine points. Coach Eric Chelle’s side demonstrated attacking prowess and defensive solidity throughout the group stage, securing their place among the competition favorites.

Mozambique qualified for the last 16 as one of the four best third placed teams despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Cameroon on Wednesday night. The Mambas finished behind Cameroon and Ivory Coast in Group F, with Geny Catamo giving them an early lead before the Indomitable Lions completed a comeback victory.

Historical precedent favors Nigeria emphatically, having prevailed in four of their five previous meetings. The sides met once before at AFCON, with Nigeria claiming a comprehensive 3-0 victory in Lubango, Angola during January 2010.

The winner will face either Algeria or Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarterfinals. The Round of 16 runs from January 3 through January 6, 2026, across multiple Moroccan cities, with quarterfinals scheduled for January 9 and 10.

Algeria joined Nigeria as the only two teams with perfect records following the completion of the group stage, defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in their final match. The North Africans represent another strong contender as the knockout rounds commence.

Nigeria enters with momentum but faces a Mozambique side that has demonstrated resilience throughout the tournament. The Mambas secured historic victories and proved capable of competing against continental powerhouses, setting up an intriguing knockout encounter.