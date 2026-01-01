DKB Announces New Year Comedy Night With Star Lineup

Ghana’s comedy scene prepares for one of its most anticipated annual events as Derick Kobina Bonney, known as DKB, announces the return of New Year Comedy Night on January 1, 2026. The show will take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel beginning at 7:00pm.

The event features an impressive roster of Ghanaian comedy talent including MJ The Comedian, OB Amponsah, Lekzy De Comic, Jeneral Nta Tia, and Kwame Obed. DKB himself will host the evening. Musical entertainment will come from rapper Gasmilla, adding variety to the comedy focused program.

DKB has organized this annual showcase consistently for several years. Previous editions at the same venue have drawn large crowds eager to start the new year with laughter. The show typically includes political commentary, social observations, and personal storytelling from performers. Past events have honored veteran Ghanaian comedians including Augustine Abbey and Ricky Kofi Kekeli Adelayitar.

Ticket prices are set at GHS 200 for regular admission and GHS 300 for VIP (Very Important Person) access. All tickets include a complimentary gift. Table reservations begin at GHS 1,500 for groups seeking a premium viewing experience. Purchases can be made by dialing 71333*22#, while table bookings require calling 057 723 0000.

DKB rose to prominence in Ghana’s entertainment industry after representing the country on Big Brother Africa in 2012. He created Comedy Express, described as Ghana’s biggest monthly comedy show, which launched in 2016. During the COVID 19 pandemic, DKB adapted the format for virtual performances. He has shared stages with international comedians including Aron Kader and Eddie Kadi.

The supporting cast brings significant experience to the lineup. OB Amponsah and Lekzy De Comic have become regular headliners at major Ghanaian comedy events. MJ The Comedian runs Laugh Kitchen, a monthly showcase for emerging talent. These performers typically address topics ranging from politics and religion to economics and relationships.

New Year Comedy Night has established itself as a fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar. The combination of established headliners and the festive atmosphere of January 1 creates strong audience interest year after year. Organizers expect the 2026 edition to maintain the tradition of retrospective humor, examining major events from the previous year through a comedic lens.

The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel provides an upscale setting for the event. Past attendees have praised the venue’s atmosphere and the organizers’ ability to maintain energy throughout the evening. The show typically runs several hours with multiple performers delivering stand up sets.

For comedy enthusiasts and those seeking entertainment to begin 2026, the event offers an alternative to traditional New Year celebrations. The inclusion of music from Gasmilla provides breaks between comedy segments and adds dimension to the overall experience.