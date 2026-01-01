Joshua Discharged from Hospital After Fatal Nigeria Crash

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital following a deadly car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends and team members. The 36 year old was discharged late Wednesday afternoon, two days after the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso and Ogun State Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Kayode Akinmade issued a joint statement confirming Joshua’s discharge. The statement described the boxer as heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends but deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home.

The crash on Monday killed Joshua’s personal trainer Kevin Latif Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami. The two men, who were foreign nationals, died when the Lexus SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck near Makun, approximately 30 miles from Lagos.

Following his discharge, Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay their final respects as preparations were made for repatriation of the deceased. The bodies were scheduled to be transported later that evening.

The governments of Lagos and Ogun states expressed condolences to the families of Ayodele and Ghami. The statement prayed for the Almighty to grant repose to their souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during the difficult period. Tinubu personally called Joshua in hospital to convey condolences and speak with his mother, the president revealed on social media.

Medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi, where Joshua received treatment, earned praise in the official statement. The governments described the quality of care and professionalism displayed as truly commendable.

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN the accident resulted from a burst tire that caused the driver to lose control and swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road. However, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) indicated preliminary findings suggested excessive speed and wrongful overtaking contributed to the crash.

The FRSC reported that five adult males were involved in the collision, with two fatalities, one injured person, and two others escaping unhurt. Officials described excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as leading causes of fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.

Police in Ogun state confirmed the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Joshua had been in Nigeria celebrating his recent victory over Jake Paul. The British boxer knocked out the YouTuber turned boxer in the sixth round on December 19 in Miami, marking his return after a 15 month absence from the ring. Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua’s parents, and he briefly attended boarding school there at age 11.

Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to the deceased on Instagram, writing that their energy and loyalty would be deeply missed. Hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele had appeared together in social media clips playing table tennis.