Success Africa Summit: MTN, MobileMoney Fintech Equip Youth with Job Skills

The 19th edition of the 2026 Success Africa Summit, held under the theme “Beyond Vision: Dare, Act and Achieve, ”brought together students, professionals, and corporate leaders to inspire young people to turn ambition into action and prepare intentionally for life beyond the classroom.

The summit created a platform for students to engage directly with industry leaders who shared experiences and practical lessons on leadership, resilience, innovation, discipline, and the importance of continuous personal development in a rapidly evolving world.

Speaking at the event, Paapa Osei, Head of Legal and Reputation Management at MobileMoney Fintech Ltd Ghana, said the company’s support for the summit reflects its commitment to empowering students through mentorship, networking and collaboration.

He explained that the motivation behind their involvement is to ensure students are placed on a strong foundation where mentorship and networking can help them better understand challenges and how to overcome them.

According to him, many young people underestimate the importance of exposure to experienced professionals, noting that when students engage with people who have gone through real-world challenges, it helps them think differently and build the skills needed for the future.

He said initiatives like the Success Africa Summit are important because they expose students to knowledge and perspectives they may not encounter in a classroom environment.

Mr Osei added that MobileMoney Fintech Ltd sees its partnership as part of its broader support for education and youth development, especially through the MTN Foundation’s focus on education as a key pillar of impact.

He further noted that corporate institutions, including partners such as GCB Bank PLC Ghana, continue to play a strong role in supporting such initiatives because of their long-term impact on human capital development.

He also addressed the role of artificial intelligence, explaining that AI should not be seen as a threat but as a tool that complements human effort.

He said AI is designed to improve efficiency and speed, but it still depends on human direction and creativity to function effectively.

According to him, while some jobs may be affected by automation, students who learn how to use AI to enhance their skills will remain more competitive in the job market.

He stressed that technology lacks the human element of judgment, ethics and context, which makes human contribution essential in every field.

Mr Osei encouraged students to see AI as a partner in productivity rather than a replacement for human capability, especially in professional and technical fields.

He further urged students not to fear technological change but to adapt, learn and position themselves for emerging opportunities.

He concluded by encouraging students to take advantage of mentorship, build strong networks and continuously develop both academic and practical skills to remain relevant in the future.

Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Acting General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, also speaking at the summit, urged students to focus on preparation, discipline and intentional planning as key drivers of success.

She said success often begins with discipline, focus and the willingness to eliminate distractions that can derail personal growth.

Mrs Fiagbenu urged students to develop clear goals, remain organised and take responsibility for their own journey instead of waiting for opportunities to come to them.

She said young people must understand that small daily habits often become the foundation for greater achievements later in life.

According to her, preparation delivers excellence, stressing that students must always plan ahead, prepare before lectures and take ownership of their learning process.

She also advised students to document their goals, maintain personal notebooks and reflect regularly on their progress as part of building discipline and structure in their lives.

Mrs Fiagbenu cautioned students against distractions such as peer pressure, poor time management and complacency, noting that these can significantly affect academic performance.

She further stressed the importance of organisation, discipline and consistency, saying students must learn to “lace their shoes properly” by putting their lives and priorities in order. According to her, success requires hard work, sacrifice and the ability to stay focused even when challenges arise.

She encouraged students to seek opportunities such as scholarships and mentorship programmes instead of using circumstances as excuses. Mrs Fiagbenu added that humility and continuous learning remain essential qualities for long-term success.

Margaret Obimpeh, Head of Personal Banking Retail Banking at GCB Bank PLC Ghana, also speaking at the summit, said the impact of the summit is evident in the investment being made in young people and expressed admiration for the opportunity students currently have.

She said she wished that in her younger days, she had the opportunity to sit under the guidance of experienced professionals and receive the kind of mentorship being offered today.

According to her, the summit provides students with access to wisdom and practical guidance that can significantly shape their journey beyond school.

She spoke on the theme “Beyond Certainty: Skills That Open Doors,” explaining that in today’s world, academic certificates alone are no longer enough to secure opportunities.

Mrs Obimpeh said employers are increasingly looking beyond certificates and are interested in individuals who bring value, problem-solving abilities and practical skills to the workplace.

She noted that with thousands of graduates entering the job market each year, employers are becoming more selective and focused on what differentiates one candidate from another.

According to her, organisations are looking for individuals who can contribute to solutions, support business goals and add measurable value rather than simply holding qualifications.

She explained that employers are not only concerned about hiring staff, but about identifying people who can become part of the solution and not part of the problem.

Mrs Obimpeh said communication remains one of the most important skills students must develop, stressing that the ability to express ideas clearly is critical in every profession.

She added that digital intelligence is also essential, noting that students must be able to adapt to technological changes and use digital tools effectively in their work.

According to her, artificial intelligence should be embraced as a tool that enhances human capability rather than replacing it.

She encouraged students to combine academic knowledge with practical and digital skills to remain competitive in the modern job market.

Mrs Obimpeh also shared personal reflections, noting that career paths are not always linear and require flexibility, learning and continuous growth.

She urged students to remain disciplined, humble and committed to self-development regardless of their background.

Providing further insight into the summit, the Executive Director of the LEG Group and organiser of the programme, Albert Kusi, described Success Africa as a long-standing mentorship initiative designed to inspire and empower young people.

He said the initiative began as a student-led passion project at the University of Cape Coast aimed at raising leaders with integrity.

According to him, the Success Africa Summit has grown into a major platform that has reached nearly 100 institutions and impacted over 400,000 young people.

He explained that the core mission is to equip tertiary students with practical skills, motivation and mindset change to make them relevant in the job market.

Mr Kusi said the initiative also seeks to address unemployment by encouraging students to develop entrepreneurial thinking, volunteerism and employability skills.

He noted that the summit brings together resource persons from different professional backgrounds to share real-life experiences and inspire students to follow similar paths of success.

He added that the 2026 edition marked the grand finale of a 13-campus tour that began in February and ended at Central University.

Mr Kusi acknowledged challenges faced in organising the programme, particularly financial constraints, but said determination and commitment kept the initiative going.

He also recalled an incident during the tour but said the team still managed to complete the planned engagements across 13 universities.

According to him, about 350 students participated in the grand finale, drawn from institutions including the University of Ghana, UPSA, KNUST, UMaT, Ghana Telecom University and Central University.

He said corporate partners also supported students with various incentives, including mobile phones from MTN Ghana, cash transfers from GCB Bank PLC Ghana, and investment seed funds from Invest Club to encourage students to begin their financial journeys.

Mr Kusi called on more organisations and corporate institutions to partner with the initiative as it prepares for future editions.

The summit, sponsored by MTN Ghana, GCB Bank PLC Ghana and Lec Group, brought together students from various universities across the country, young professionals and industry players to inspire participants to take bold steps towards achieving their set goals.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo