MTN Ghana, Nova launch 2026 Mini MBA to equip SMEs

MTN Ghana, in partnership with Nova Business School Africa, has launched the 2026 edition of its Mini MBA programme aimed at equipping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the skills, mentorship, and investment support needed to scale their businesses.

The initiative is designed to deepen SME capacity development by combining structured business education with practical, hands-on support, including mentorship and access to potential investment opportunities.

MTN Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to SME Growth

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, said the programme forms part of MTN Ghana’s long-term strategy to strengthen the SME sector by bridging the gap between business potential and sustainable growth through knowledge, digital tools and financial discipline.

According to her, the programme has been expanded from 50 businesses in its maiden edition to 90 SMEs in 2026, with a deliberate focus on female entrepreneurs, youth-led businesses and growing enterprises that demonstrate strong potential for scale.

“Our SMEs have the hustle, but the question is whether they have the bookkeeping skills, the digital tools and the business knowledge to move from survival to growth,” she said.

Mentorship and Investment Support at Core of Programme

She explained that the 13-week programme will go beyond classroom-based training to include direct mentorship and engagement with venture capital partners who can support investment-ready businesses.

“At the end of the programme, we do not just leave them. We continue with mentorship and stewardship toward investment because many businesses need capital injection to move from good to great,” she added.

Participants were selected from MTN Business customers through a joint screening process conducted by MTN Ghana and Nova Business School Africa, assessing business stage, growth potential and digital readiness.

AfCFTA Drive to Push SMEs Beyond Ghana

President of Nova Business School Africa, Mathew Tsamenyi, said the Mini MBA is designed to help local SMEs build the capacity required to compete beyond Ghana, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He noted that although SMEs play a critical role in job creation and economic development, many remain too small or underprepared to expand into regional markets without structured support.

“We want to help these businesses become export-oriented and grow into regional organisations. Beyond the training, investors will also work with them to ensure long-term impact,” he said.

He added that the programme is fully sponsored by MTN Ghana, making it free for participants, with plans to extend future cohorts beyond Accra into other regions.

Intensive Training to Build Financial and Digital Skills

Co-Director of the Center for Women, Entrepreneurship and Youth at Nova Business School Africa, EM Ekong, said the programme has been structured around finance, digital transformation and strategic planning.

She urged participants to approach the 13-week training with discipline and commitment. “You may not love finance, but understanding your numbers is essential if you want to know how profitable your business is and how far it can grow,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of digital systems in today’s business environment, noting that entrepreneurs would be trained on tools to improve customer management and operational efficiency. “The digital economy is no longer optional,” she added.

Ekong explained that participants will undertake a capstone project to apply classroom knowledge directly to their businesses, helping improve performance and scale operations.

She encouraged active participation, stressing that the programme is designed to deliver practical, job-creating solutions.

First Cohort Participant Shares Impact Story

A participant from the maiden cohort, Francis Appiagyei-Poku of KOA Impact Ghana Ltd, described the programme as transformative, saying it reshaped his approach to business growth.

He noted that the hands-on learning approach and peer discussions made a significant impact on solving real business challenges.

“You come into class with your real business problems, and through the group discussions some of those challenges are already being solved,” he said.

He advised new participants to approach the programme with intention and commitment to maximise its value.

2026 Cohort to Deepen SME Transformation

The 2026 cohort is expected to deepen the impact of the initiative by helping more Ghanaian businesses strengthen operations, embrace technology and unlock opportunities for expansion beyond the local market.