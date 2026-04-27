Minister Revokes Adamus Leases Over Illegal Mining

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has ordered the immediate revocation of mining leases held by Adamus Resources Limited following findings of widespread illegal mining activities on its concessions.

The affected leases—Akango, Salman and Nkroful—were revoked after investigations by the Minerals Commission established multiple breaches of the country’s mining laws, including the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and related regulations.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Ministry said the decision was taken in the public interest after the Commission presented compelling documentary and pictorial evidence of violations on the concessions.

According to the report, Adamus Resources Limited engaged in unauthorised sub-contracting of its mining operations without obtaining the required ministerial approval, contrary to Section 14 of Act 703.

Further investigations revealed that mining activities were conducted without approved operational plans or valid permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, in violation of Regulation 8(1) of the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2182).

The company was also cited for failing to secure the necessary environmental permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as mandated under Section 18 of Act 703.

In addition, the report uncovered the illegal involvement of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese operators, in mining activities on the concessions. This contravenes provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995), which prohibits such engagements

in small-scale mining operations.

The Minerals Commission further noted that operations on the sites were substandard and extended beyond approved mining zones, with activities taking place far from designated infrastructure.

“These unlawful practices have resulted in significant environmental degradation, including land disturbance and damage to ecosystems, posing serious threats to water bodies, public health and the livelihoods of nearby communities,” the statement emphasised.

Based on these findings, the Minister, acting on the advice of the Minerals Commission in line with Section 100(2) of Act 703, concluded that the severity and deliberate nature of the breaches warranted the immediate revocation of the company’s mineral rights.

The Ministry stressed that the action forms part of government’s intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey,” and to ensure strict compliance with mining regulations.

It added that the revocation does not preclude possible criminal prosecution of Adamus Resources Limited, its directors and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Meanwhile, the Ministry assured workers affected by the decision that measures would be introduced to protect their livelihoods, with further details to be announced in due course.

The statement reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s natural resources and maintaining sustainable mining practices.

“The Ministry will continue to take decisive action against all forms of illegal mining to protect the environment and ensure that Ghana’s mineral resources are managed responsibly for the benefit of present and future generations,” it said.

By Kingsley Asiedu