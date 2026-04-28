Suame MP Uncertain Contractor Has Received Interchange Funds

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, John Darko, says he cannot confirm whether the contractor on the Suame Interchange project has actually received the funds needed to restart full-scale construction, despite government announcements that outstanding debts have been cleared.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said the contractor has maintained a token presence on site throughout the funding delays, using personal resources to sustain minor works and avoid the additional costs a full withdrawal would trigger. Major construction, however, has remained at a standstill.

“As to whether the 25 million dollars has hit the contractor’s account, I cannot confirm,” Darko said.

He attributed the inertia to administrative delays in the government’s payment systems, noting that even after funds are approved and warrants issued, months can pass before money reaches a contractor. He questioned whether the allocation, if disbursed, covers work already completed over the past two years or is intended to fund the next phase of construction.

The MP called on President John Dramani Mahama to increase financial support for the project to allow the contractor to mobilise effectively, stressing that government commitment is the decisive factor in whether the interchange gets completed.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza confirmed earlier this month that government had settled all outstanding debts totalling $25 million owed to the contractor, and said the project, now accommodated under the Big Push initiative, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The interchange has been modified from the original four-tier design to a three-tier structure, a decision the Ministry says avoids extensive demolitions and saves approximately GH₵100 million in additional costs.

The Suame Interchange project broke ground in October 2022 and remains one of the most closely watched infrastructure commitments in the Ashanti Region, serving a critical traffic corridor where the N6 highway from Accra connects with the N10 road to northern Ghana.