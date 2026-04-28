Police Deny Escape Reports for Amankwah Murder Suspects in Tarkwa

The Western Central Regional Police Command has flatly rejected media reports claiming that three suspects charged in connection with the murder of Mr Andrews Amankwah have escaped from custody, describing the claims as entirely false.

In a press release issued on Monday, 27 April 2026, the Command said it had physically verified the status of the three accused persons at the Tarkwa Local Prison and confirmed they remain in lawful custody. A team from the Regional Headquarters visited the facility the same day to carry out the verification.

The three suspects, Kojo Amponsah, Emmanuel Appiah, and Tanko Bashiru, were arrested through intelligence-led operations in Kumasi in February 2026. They are linked to the murder of Mr Amankwah at Owhim Tigo Junction in Kumasi, as well as a series of suspected car theft cases, including incidents reported in Tarkwa. All three have been formally charged and remanded, with their next court appearance scheduled for 7 May 2026.

Mr Amankwah was shot during a robbery on 10 February 2026 and later died at the hospital on 18 February. He was the father-in-law of GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

The gang leader, Eric Antwi Duku, was killed during a police operation that led to the arrests.

The Command warned that individuals who deliberately create or spread false information capable of causing public fear or undermining confidence in law enforcement are liable to arrest and prosecution under Ghanaian law.