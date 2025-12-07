Strongman Explains Commitment to Partner Nana Ama

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has revealed his commitment to longtime partner Nana Ama centers on avoiding complications from children outside their relationship during a recent interview.

The rapper, born Osei Kwaku Vincent, explained that although they have lived together nearly a decade without formal marriage, he considers their bond equivalent to matrimony. Strongman emphasized his discipline stems from wanting to prevent issues typically associated with multiple partners and children. He said he prefers to avoid stress and simply enjoy life.

Addressing public speculation about Nana Ama restraining him from rap battles, Strongman clarified she objects to specific feuds based on emotional dynamics rather than lyrical confrontations themselves. He noted tensions arose during his dispute with Amerado because of their close relationship. Strongman explained Nana Ama felt displeased because he had done nothing to deserve demeaning lyrics and their bond made her reluctant for him to respond.

The rapper confirmed his past conflicts with Medikal and Amerado have been resolved. He described interactions with Medikal’s former wife Fella Makafui as cordial, noting he has seen her multiple times and shared meals with her. Strongman characterized such reconciliations as typical within Ghana’s entertainment industry, joking that disagreements pass quickly and people should express frustrations immediately since tensions fade rapidly.

Regarding marriage plans, Strongman acknowledged his busy schedule and financial responsibilities have delayed formalizing his union with Nana Ama. He stated his commitment remains unwavering regardless of whether they officially marry. The rapper explained that even if their relationship ended, he would provide her with property shares equivalent to what a married woman would receive, describing her as not materialistic.

Strongman and Nana Ama share a daughter, Simona Lawreshia Osei, born in 2019. The couple has maintained a relatively stable public relationship compared to many celebrity partnerships in Ghana’s entertainment scene. Nana Ama, known on social media as Nana Ama Strong, frequently supports her partner’s career milestones and maintains an active presence celebrating his achievements.

The rapper’s feuds with Medikal and Amerado previously dominated headlines in Ghana’s hip hop community. The Medikal beef emerged in 2019 after award show disagreements, while tensions with Amerado developed over perceived subliminal disses in songs. Both conflicts generated significant social media attention before the parties reconciled.