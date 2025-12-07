Odike Demands Electoral Commission Chair Resignation Over Performance

Businessman and politician Akwasi Addae Odike has criticized Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, stating she should resign due to what he describes as failures in her role.

Speaking on Ezra TV during discussions about petitions seeking the removal of the EC Chair, Odike argued that Ghana’s electoral leadership has become too partisan. He proposed creating an independent electoral college to elect future EC chairpersons, claiming such a system would strengthen institutional professionalism and integrity.

Odike compared the current leadership unfavorably with former EC Chair Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. He noted that although Afari-Gyan faced challenges, he maintained independence and resisted political pressure. Odike claimed successors including Jean Mensa have shown partisan alignment that undermines Ghana’s democratic process.

Citing the recent presidential election, Odike accused Jean Mensa of presenting six different figures while serving as returning officer. He argued this alone warranted her resignation. The politician stated firmly that he fully supports petitions calling for her removal, adding her performance means she should no longer hold office.

Multiple petitions have been submitted to President John Dramani Mahama, who has forwarded them to Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. Seven petitions target Jean Mensa and her two deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey. Three additional petitions seek the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The petitions invoke Article 146 of the Constitution, which outlines procedures for removing heads of independent constitutional bodies. The Chief Justice must determine within 30 days whether a prima facie case exists. If established, a committee investigates within 90 days and makes recommendations to the President through the Chief Justice.

Presidential spokesman Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the President completed required constitutional steps by transmitting the petitions to the Chief Justice. The procedure left no further discretion to the President after transmission.

Among the petitioners is EC staff member Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, who filed allegations including cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence. Adumadzie has been on interdiction since 2024 following allegations involving Biometric Verification Devices discovered at a recycling company. He claims he was detained at National Security, taken to court for a year in a case that stalled because no EC representative appeared.

Kwadwo Afari-Gyan served as Electoral Commission Chairman from 1993 to 2015, overseeing five presidential elections. He retired in June 2015 and was succeeded by Charlotte Osei, who was removed in 2018 following recommendations from a committee investigating stated misbehavior and incompetence. Jean Mensa assumed the position in 2018.