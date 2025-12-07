Ghana Ambassador Promotes Investment Reforms in Washington

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, briefed business executives and investors on Thursday at Norton Rose Fulbright offices in Washington.

The December 4 session presented Ghana’s reform agenda and investment opportunities to American business leaders and policymakers. Ambassador Smith outlined sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and technology as priority areas for partnership. The briefing forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic diplomacy and attract American capital to support President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda.

The Ambassador emphasized land tenure transparency as critical for foreign investors. Ghana operates under stool, family, and state ownership systems requiring proper verification. Investors must undertake title verification and community consultations, he noted. Smith highlighted automotive assembly, pharmaceutical production, and African Continental Free Trade Area industrial parks as evidence of Ghana’s improving business climate.

He advised prospective investors to prepare for operational realities including port delays, foreign exchange pressures during peak seasons, and environmental permitting requirements. Companies partnering with local firms and investing in skills development achieve stronger results, according to the Ambassador.

The Washington briefing followed similar engagement with Ghanaian diaspora communities in Worcester and Massachusetts, where Smith encouraged expatriates to return home with expertise and capital. He described his posting as centered on attracting investment and fostering strategic collaborations to create jobs and promote sustainable growth.

Embassy officials described the initiative as part of a strategy to deepen Ghana’s engagement with the American private sector. Attendees reportedly praised the session and called for similar forums in other states with strong commercial and diaspora networks. Norton Rose Fulbright has extensive experience advising on major infrastructure and energy transactions in Ghana and across West Africa.

Ghana faces diplomatic challenges including reduced visa validity for Ghanaian applicants and potential loss of preferential market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The law expires in September 2025, with negotiations ongoing to secure renewal and favorable trade terms.