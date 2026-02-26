Stellantis Posts First-Ever Annual Loss on €25bn Write-Downs

The EV retreat that cost Jeep and Dodge's parent company more than €22 billion clears the decks for a recovery push in 2026

Stellantis N.V., the automotive group behind Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, and Dodge, has reported its first annual net loss since the company’s formation in 2021, posting a €22.3 billion deficit for the full year ending December 31, 2025, after booking €25.4 billion in one-off charges tied to a sweeping reversal of its electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

The company reported net revenues of €153.5 billion for full year 2025, down 2 percent from 2024, reflecting foreign exchange headwinds and net pricing declines in the first half of the year that were only partially offset by higher volumes and a better product mix in the second half.

The net loss of €22.3 billion compares starkly with a profit of €5.5 billion a year earlier. The company said the results reflect the financial cost of over-estimating how quickly consumers would switch to battery electric vehicles, and the resulting decision to write down assets, cancel planned EV programmes, and overhaul its product pipeline.

The charges include write-downs related to the cancellation of the planned Ram 1500 battery electric pickup and two gigafactory projects in Italy and Germany, impairments to several EV platforms, and an overhauled approach to contractual warranty provisions that alone contributed more than €4 billion to the total charge.

Despite the headline loss, the company’s new leadership team, which took over in mid-2025 under chief executive Antonio Filosa, pointed to a marked recovery in the second half of the year. Consolidated shipments in the second half of 2025 reached 2.8 million units, up 11 percent year-on-year, with North America posting the strongest contribution at 231,000 additional units, a 39 percent year-on-year increase. Net revenues in the second half rose 10 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

Quality improvements also accelerated, with first-month-in-service vehicle issues falling by more than 50 percent in North America and more than 30 percent across Enlarged Europe since the start of 2025.

Looking ahead, Stellantis reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance. The board has authorised the suspension of the 2026 dividend and the issuance of up to €5 billion in hybrid bonds to preserve balance sheet strength. The company expects a mid-single-digit percentage increase in net revenues, a low-single-digit adjusted operating income margin, and improved industrial free cash flow generation in 2026, with positive free cash flow targeted for 2027.

Shares in Milan-listed Stellantis dipped 0.8 percent following the results announcement.

NewsGhana previously reported on Stellantis’ expected February 26 results release and its preliminary fourth-quarter shipment data.