Ghana Plug Drops the Hyphen, Moves to ghanaplug.com

Founded in 2021, the Ghanaian music and entertainment platform sharpens its digital identity with a cleaner domain address

Ghanaian urban entertainment platform Ghana Plug has completed a domain migration, moving its web address from ghana-plug.com to ghanaplug.com, in a branding update its founder describes as a natural step in the outlet’s continued growth.

The transition, announced on Thursday, February 27, removes the hyphen that had separated the brand name online since the platform’s launch in November 2021. All existing links from the old domain redirect automatically to the new address, meaning no content has been lost and regular visitors will experience no disruption.

“This change reflects our continued growth and commitment to strengthening our brand identity with a cleaner, more unified digital presence,” said founder and music journalist Osafo Daniel in a statement accompanying the announcement. “While our domain name has evolved, our mission remains the same: to spotlight Ghanaian music, culture, and talent with integrity and impact.”

The rebrand is primarily cosmetic rather than editorial. Ghana Plug, which redefined its focus in late 2022 to become a dedicated music and entertainment brand after originally launching as a broader news outlet, says the cleaner URL better represents the platform’s current identity across its social media channels and digital partnerships.

Ghana Plug began as a personal blog, osafodaniel.com, before evolving into one of Ghana’s prominent urban music news destinations, delivering music reviews, exclusive artist features, and entertainment coverage aimed at a global audience.

Readers and content partners are encouraged to update their bookmarks to reflect the new address at ghanaplug.com.