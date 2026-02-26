Kwahu business leaders launch new advocacy group to drive enterprise growth and policy engagement

ACCRA, Ghana — In a formal recognition of their historic role in Ghana’s commercial development, business leaders from the Kwahu traditional area have inaugurated the Kwahu Business Advocacy Association (KBAA), a new organisation designed to provide structured dialogue with government and institutions while supporting member enterprises.

The inauguration ceremony took place Wednesday at the Alisa hotel, Noth Ridge, bringing together prominent Kwahu industrialists, corporate executives and entrepreneurs to launch what organisers describe as a coordinated voice for one of Ghana’s most commercially active communities.

“The Kwahu’s, living largely on the Kwahu Plateau and the river Afram Plains of the Eastern Region, are nation-wide acclaimed as the doyens of commerce and entrepreneurship in Ghana,” according to a statement from the association. Significant and large companies in the breweries, textiles, paper, pharmaceuticals, building materials, real estate, hospitality and poultry sectors have been owned by Kwahu’s, with a good number of top academia and corporate leaders notably in banking, finance, energy and communications hailing from the area.

The association, registered as a company limited by guarantee, seeks to provide a national, impartial forum for meaningful connection and dialogue among stakeholders including government and the Traditional Council to establish a thought process and build initiatives for the economic development of Ghana.

‘Organised influence’

Mr Kwabena Adjare Danquah, president of the KBAA Board of Trustees, told the gathering that the association represents a deliberate shift from individual accomplishment to collective engagement.

“This is not merely a new office. It is a solemn responsibility,” Danquah said. “I accept it with dedication, resolve and commitment to serve with integrity and purpose.”

He noted that even before the association was formally constituted, Kwahu entrepreneurs had already built enduring businesses, created employment and contributed meaningfully to Ghana’s economic landscape.

“From markets and distribution networks to boardrooms and industrial ventures, Kwahu entrepreneurs have consistently demonstrated courage, discipline and ambition,” Danquah said. “Today we formalize that legacy.”

The KBAA president outlined four priority areas for the organisation: advocacy with government, regulators, financial institutions and development partners; delivering tangible membership value through empowerment initiatives and succession planning; embracing innovation and sustainable practices; and business development through joint ventures and capacity building.

“Our broader objective is straightforward: job creation through collaborations, enterprise expansion through partnership and long term prosperity through discipline and organization,” Danquah said. “However, this vision cannot be realized by leadership alone.”

He stressed that the association is designed to be complementary, not competitive, with existing Kwahu institutions and traditional authorities.

Government engagement

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, delivered the keynote address, commending the initiative and affirming the ministry’s readiness to engage with organised private sector groups.

“Many of your businesses are headquartered in Accra and other regions, yet the values that built them — hard work, trust and discipline — are probably traced to your roots,” Ofosu-Adjare said.

She noted that enterprise grows faster when people organize, share experience and speak with one voice on issues that affect them. “That is the strength an association brings: structure, support and influence,” she said.

The minister highlighted government priorities including value addition to raw materials, noting that President Nana Akufo-Addo has elevated and aligned agribusiness within the ministry’s focus.

“Farmers, processors, transporters, warehouse operators, packers and exporters are all part of one chain,” Ofosu-Adjare said. “When that chain works well, families feel it in jobs, steady market and better incomes.”

She also referenced the recent presidential assent to the 24-hour economy authority bill, now an act, which aims to create conditions for production, logistics, storage and essential services to operate beyond usual hours.

However, the minister acknowledged persistent challenges facing Ghanaian businesses.

“Financing remains a major constraint, especially affordable, long-term financing that allows firms to invest and scale,” she said. “Access to raw materials is also a challenge.”

She pointed to the Afram Plains as an area where stronger production-to-processing linkages could be developed, given its proximity to trade and transport networks many Kwahu businesses already use.

“You have the experience and capital to make a real difference,” Ofosu-Adjare told the business leaders. “Invest in contract commercial farming that guarantee inputs for processors and stable market for farmers.”

Youth development call

The minister urged the association to prioritise youth development, suggesting that member companies consider offering internship slots or structured apprenticeship programmes.

“Our young people have energy and ideas, but many need exposure, mentorship and a fair chance to start,” she said. “If each company offers even one internship slot each year or structured apprenticeship in your shops and factories, it will change lives.”

She invited business leaders to mentor young entrepreneurs and support practical skills including basic bookkeeping, customer care and business ethics.

“When you do that, we are not only creating jobs, we are building businesses that will outlive us,” Ofosu-Adjare said.

Membership structure

The KBAA limits full membership to Kwahu businesses and business executives, though non-Kwahu businesses and business owners are welcome to join as associate members.

According to the association’s vision statement, it envisages Ghana as a thriving upper-income country with a government policy-led sustainable private business model, seeking to be at the forefront of advocacy toward that goal.

Its mission includes enabling respectful dialogue among relevant institutions and government, where diversity of thought will be encouraged and respected for the advisory benefit of members’ business development. Members will also have access to proven leaders in relevant fields and receive support in nurturing and growing new businesses under the African Continental Free Trade Area protocols locally and in the sub-region.

The Registrar of Companies handed over the business registration certificate to Danquah and some trustees during the ceremony.

Danquah concluded his remarks with a call for active membership participation.

“Let us contribute not only capital, but also wisdom and integrity,” he said. “Let us model ethical leadership and corporate excellence. Let us build an institution that commands respect not because of its size, but because of its substance.”

The inauguration marks the formal beginning of operations for the KBAA, with membership drives and advocacy engagements expected to commence in the coming months.

