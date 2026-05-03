Stellantis Posts €377m Profit as North America Drives Rebound

Stellantis N.V. has returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2026, reporting a net profit of €377 million against a net loss of €387 million in the same period a year earlier, as stronger vehicle volumes and an improving product lineup began to validate the automaker’s recovery plan.

Net revenues climbed 6 percent year-on-year to €38.1 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2026, supported by volume growth across all regions, with North America delivering the most significant contribution. Adjusted operating income (AOI) reached €960 million, lifting the AOI margin to 2.5 percent from 0.9 percent a year ago.

North America was the standout performer, with sales rising 6 percent and shipments jumping 17 percent to 379,000 units. Stellantis outpaced a broader United States industry decline of 6 percent and emerged as the fastest-growing automaker in the region. Ram truck sales rose approximately 20 percent, the brand’s strongest first-quarter performance since 2023, while Jeep models including the all-new Cherokee and refreshed Grand Wagoneer also drove gains. The region returned to positive adjusted operating income territory at €263 million, recovering from a loss of €542 million in Q1 2025.

In Europe, sales grew 5 percent, reaching 8 percent when including Leapmotor-branded vehicles. Stellantis held a 17.5 percent market share across the EU30 region and maintained leadership in the light commercial vehicle segment. However, adjusted operating income for the region fell sharply to €8 million from €292 million in the prior year, reflecting pricing pressure and higher marketing costs.

The Middle East and Africa region held steady despite an industry-wide sales decline of 4 percent, with Stellantis growing its market share to 11.5 percent. Algeria was a particular bright spot, posting 18 percent year-on-year sales growth.

Industrial free cash flows remained negative at €1.9 billion, reflecting typical first-quarter seasonal patterns, but improved 37 percent compared to Q1 2025 despite approximately €700 million in cash outflows tied to charges booked in the second half of 2025. Industrial available liquidity stood at €44.1 billion, within the company’s targeted 25 to 30 percent range relative to trailing 12-month revenues.

Stellantis also raised €5 billion through hybrid perpetual notes in March 2026, reinforcing balance sheet flexibility as it prepares to launch 10 new and 6 refreshed vehicles across its brand portfolio this year.

“The first three months of 2026 reflect the early results of our actions to return Stellantis to sustainable, profitable growth,” said Antonio Filosa, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis. The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting a mid-single-digit percentage increase in net revenues and a low-single-digit AOI margin.

An Investor Day is scheduled for May 21, 2026, in Auburn Hills, Michigan.