Kenya Bets on AI and Bioengineering to Transform Farming

Kenya has formally launched a national agriculture council designed to move the country beyond policy frameworks and into large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and bioengineering on its farms, signalling a strategic pivot in how the continent’s food systems challenge is being addressed.

The World Agriculture Forum (WAF) Kenya Country Council was inaugurated on April 30, 2026, at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in Nairobi, bringing together government officials, researchers, investors and agribusiness executives under the theme “The Convergence of Intelligence: Strategic Investments in AI and Bioengineering for a Resilient Agricultural Future.”

Speaking on behalf of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation, framed the launch as a declaration of national intent rather than a routine institutional exercise.

“We are doing more than inaugurating another institution. We are declaring that Kenya is ready to lead the Convergence Decade,” he said. “AI can tell a farmer when to plant, but bioengineering gives that farmer the seed that will survive regardless of the season.”

The initiative aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), its national AI Strategy 2025 to 2030, and continental frameworks including the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and Agenda 2063.

WAF Global Executive Director Dr. M.J. Khan said the platform intends to go beyond thought leadership and generate concrete outcomes for farming communities, describing data as “the new fertilizer” in modern food systems. ILRI Director General Prof. Appolinaire Djikeng added that the council builds on more than a year of joint work between WAF and ILRI aimed at translating agricultural science into measurable results for farmers.

The council’s first technical working group meeting is planned within 30 days to align regulations, develop financing models, and create frameworks that make AI tools accessible to smallholder farmers. By 2028, the WAF Kenya Country Council aims to establish a replicable model connecting global investors to local agri-tech innovations and positioning Kenya as a continental hub for agricultural technology.