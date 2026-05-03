Climate Change Hits Harder When Framed as a Health Crisis

People are twice as likely to demand government action on climate change when they are told it is harming their health, according to a major international study published on April 30, 2026.

The research, conducted for the Wellcome Trust by the Climate Opinion Research Exchange (CORE), surveyed more than 30,000 people across Brazil, India, Japan and South Africa between September and October 2025. It found that health-based climate messaging shifted public attitudes and policy support far more effectively than conventional environmental warnings.

Across all four countries, over 80 percent of respondents said they were concerned about climate change, and most already believed it was damaging people’s health. The issues driving the strongest concern varied by country. Extreme heat, food and water insecurity, and risks to children’s health ranked among the top concerns overall.

In Brazil, 79 percent of respondents said they want more government action on climate change, with 82 percent calling for urgent measures to protect public health, particularly around mental health and food security. In India, air pollution and healthcare access dominated public concern, with 74 percent wanting urgent action. Japan’s respondents focused on extreme heat and the health of older populations, with 67 percent wanting more government action. In South Africa, children’s health and water shortages were the most pressing concerns, and 85 percent of respondents said the government should take action on climate change.

Greater awareness of climate health risks also increased public support for specific policies, including investment in renewable energy, the promotion of electric vehicles, and financial assistance for climate-vulnerable economies transitioning to clean energy.

“The data is clear,” said Dustin Gilbreath, lead researcher and Senior Analyst at CORE. “When the public finds out how the climate is harming our health, they want the government to do more.”

The study arrives as international attention to climate and health risks continues to grow, following the launch of the Belem Health Action Plan and the Climate Health Funders Coalition at the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil last year.