Stellantis Opens Vehicle Dismantling Hub in Casablanca Morocco

Stellantis has opened its first vehicle dismantling center in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Casablanca, Morocco, targeting used auto parts supply across Morocco and West Africa, a market that includes Ghana.

The facility is Stellantis’ third dismantling center worldwide, following established sites in Turin, Italy, and São Paulo, Brazil. It operates under SUSTAINera, Stellantis’ dedicated circular economy business unit, and manages End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) sourcing, dismantling, used parts sales, and material recovery for recycling.

“Circular Economy is a concrete way to deliver value to customers,” said Jean Christophe Bertrand, Senior Vice President of Stellantis MEA Parts and Services, describing the strategy as one built on remanufacturing, repair, reuse, and recycling at industrial scale.

Stellantis invested €1.6 million in the 6,000 square meter site, which can process up to 10,000 vehicles per year and is expected to generate around 150 direct and indirect jobs at full operational capacity. Vehicles enter the facility through insurance companies, auctions, and ELV channels. Usable components, including traction batteries, move through Stellantis’ aftersales network, partner repairers, Distrigo hubs, and the B-Parts digital platform.

The Casablanca center is the first of its kind launched by any automaker in Morocco, positioning the country as a regional industrial reference point for structured and traceable ELV management across MEA.

For West African markets, the hub expands access to affordable, remanufactured original parts, offering buyers a verifiable alternative to the unregulated secondhand components that currently dominate many regional aftermarkets.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer for MEA and Global Head of Micromobility at Stellantis, said the circular economy strategy allows the company to combine industrial performance, customer affordability, and responsible resource use while strengthening its long-term industrial presence across the region.